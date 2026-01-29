Delivery driver chases down car at Kallang Way, kicks door multiple times while blocking traffic

Delivery driver chases down Hyundai car whilst driving against the flow of traffic

Dramatic footage of a road rage incident in Singapore has surfaced, showing a delivery driver repeatedly confronting a fellow motorist.

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, with over 400,000 views and 1,600 reactions.

First confrontation between delivery driver and Hyundai

The dashcam footage, which was uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante, showed a van bearing the logo of SF Express in the centre of the road at Kallang Way on 27 Jan, at approximately 10.35am.

The van can be seen positioned in between both sides of the traffic flow.

A man in a black shirt is then seen briefly confronting the driver of a white Hyundai.

The Hyundai driver then proceeds to overtake the stationary van by driving against the flow of traffic himself.

The delivery driver then walks back to his van following the confrontation.

Second confrontation, kicks Hyundai car multiple times

Around 40 seconds later, the dashcam car can be seen approaching a traffic junction.

There is a lorry between the car with the dashcam, as well as the aforementioned white Hyundai.

The SF Express van is then caught on video catching up with the Hyundai, while driving against the flow of traffic.

He comes to an abrupt stop at the traffic junction, with the van still blocking the flow of traffic.

The man then exits the van, and proceeds to deliver multiple kicks to the Hyundai, before attempting to open the car door.

When he fails to do so, he gives the car one final kick, angrily gesturing at the car in the process.

The Hyundai, which was in the right lane, proceeds to overtake another truck in the left lane, before turning left.

SF Express is aware of the incident

SF Express, a Chinese multi-national logistics company, responded to MS News‘ queries, and stated that they were “aware of the situation regarding the alleged dangerous driving involving one of our operational vehicles,” and also emphasised that they “take road safety and public safety very seriously.”

SF Express also said that an “internal investigation has been initiated to review the vehicle involved, driving records, and related circumstances.”

However, they declined to provide any further details until the investigation is completed, and said that updates will be provided at a later date.

The company also reiterated that they “require all drivers to strictly comply with traffic laws and internal safety policies,” and “should any violation be confirmed, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with regulations.”

When contacted by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report has been lodged, and that investigations are ongoing.

Netizens appalled by drivers’ actions

Many netizens were shocked by the actions of both drivers, with many also angered by their dangerous acts.

One netizen theorised that the driver of the Hyundai may have provoked the delivery driver in an earlier incident.

Another netizen had a different view, and said that regardless of the Hyundai driver’s actions, the delivery driver was at fault and should not have reacted in that manner.

However, some netizens also shared their encounters with SF Express drivers, noting that dangerous driving was common amongst them.

