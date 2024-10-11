‘Felt like I was in a Van Gogh painting’: Clouds in Canada go viral for resembling famed artwork

Clouds in Canada resemble Van Gogh paintings

Van Gogh is one of the most influential artists in history, and many travel just to see the painter’s artworks with their own eyes.

For some residents of Canada, however, they had ‘Van Gogh’ delivered to their doorstep instead.

On Wednesday (9 Oct), a Facebook user posted photos of the morning sky in Ottawa, Canada that bore similarities to the painter’s artworks.

In the two photos posted, the sky was entirely covered in undulating waves of grey clouds.

Light seeped through some parts of the overcast, creating distinct contrasts of gray and white.

“Felt like I was in a Van Gogh painting,” the caption read.

The post has since gone viral on the platform, garnering around 13,000 shares and 4,300 comments.

Netizens chime in

Many netizens were in awe of nature’s beauty and hypothesised whether these clouds were the inspiration behind Van Gogh’s art.

Nonetheless, there were also those concerned with the possibility of heavy storms following the cloud formation.

Rare cloud formation

According to local media reports, the unique cloud formation is a phenomenon known as “asperitas clouds”.

This formation — characterised by clouds that look like rippling ocean waves — was recognised by the International Cloud Atlas in 2017.

Asperitas clouds have been linked with thunderstorms before and after the cloud formation, though meteorologists do not yet know how these formations come to be.

Meteorological experts said this might be the first and last time people see this cloud formation, given how rare it is.

