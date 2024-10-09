Sahara Desert flooded after heavy storm, lake filled after being dry for 50 years

Sahara Desert flooded after heavy storm lasting 2 days

Mention the Sahara Desert and the image of dry sand and scorching heat would likely come to mind.

However, parts of the Sahara Desert were flooded after two days of heavy rainfall last month.

According to the Associated Press, the storm has led to Lake Iriqui to be filled with water — the lake was dry for 50 years before this.

2 days of heavy rainfall lead to beautiful lagoons in desert

The two days of rainfall in September were more than what some areas get over a year on average, said the Moroccan government.

Water flooded the desert, leaving lagoons and puddles that awed locals.

A windfall after years of drought

“It’s been 30 to 50 years since we’ve had this much rain in such a short space of time,” one Moroccan meteorologist said.

The heavy rain may drastically change the region’s climate in the following years, he said. As the air near the desert retains the moisture, this may cause more evaporation and draw in more storms.

The water has been a boon to many after the drought that plagued Morocco for six years.

Farmers were reportedly forced to leave fields uncultivated.

With the rain’s arrival, reservoirs and groundwater aquifers used by desert communities have already begun refilling.

Sadly, the heavy rains have also caused damage across the region. In early September, it was reported that 18 people died in Morocco after multiple structures collapsed due to the rain.

