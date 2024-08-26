Van crashes into private house in Upper Thomson, leaks petrol onto the floor

Van crashes into Upper Thomson house, misses the residents

At 9.40 am on 23 August, a van went hurtling straight into a house in Upper Thomson.

The accident occurred at the junction of Sin Ming Road and Jalan Minggu. The latter road leads into a private residential area.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the white van supposedly skidded on a turn and drove onto the kerb at the corner of the intersection.

It then rammed straight through a metal archway, followed by the fence of a semi-detached house.

The van crushed several flower pots underneath its wheels and knocked others over, before seemingly stopping right before hitting the house itself.

A male family member said that his 96-year-old grandmother and two domestic helpers were at the house when the accident happened.

He rushed to the scene upon hearing of it and was relieved to find all three residents uninjured.

Elderly woman would take walks in the yard where the accident occurred

A neighbour also immediately responded to the accident. She said that the 96-year-old woman had difficulty walking and required a walker to move around.

The elderly grandmother would apparently take walks in the yard where the accident took place, and her helpers would also hang the laundry there.

In a stroke of good fortune, nobody was present in the yard when the van barrelled through the fence.

The neighbour also believed that hitting the metal archway had slowed down the vehicle enough to prevent an even worse accident.

After the crash, the van suffered serious damage and leaked petrol onto the floor. The neighbour and helpers laid down cardboard on the spilt oil to allow the elderly woman to leave the house safely.

The aforementioned family member then moved her to another home in Ang Mo Kio for the time being.

As for the 42-year-old van driver, he escaped the crash without injury. He stated that he was there to pick up employees from the private residential area and had miscalculated the distance, causing the van to skid.

Since he had to be on hand to deal with the aftermath, he called his friends to help with his work instead.

At noon, a tow truck towed the damaged van away.

In response to MS News, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that it was alerted to the incident at 9.40am that day. No injuries were reported.

The driver is assisting in police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: GetGo Car Mounts Pavement & Crashes Into Jurong East HDB Block, 2 People Taken To Hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.