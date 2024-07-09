2 vans & minibus collide in Hougang, SCDF rescues trapped driver

Accident involving 2 vans & minibus causes morning traffic chaos in Hougang

Early morning commuters in Hougang faced extensive delays on Tuesday (9 July) after a collision involving two vans and a minibus.

A Xiaohongshu user posted photos showing the aftermath of the incident, revealing extensive damage to the vehicles.

The silver van’s windshield was shattered and its bumper dislodged.

As for the black van, it suffered a mangled door and badly dented panel alongside a wrecked front and detached bumper.

Broken glass littered the roadway in the wake of the collision.

The Xiaohongshu user recalled hearing ambulances rushing to the scene early in the morning.

As a result of the accident, extensive congestion occurred in both directions.

Buses passing through the area were rerouted, and it took approximately 40 to 50 minutes to clear a lane and restore regular traffic flow.

SCDF rescues person trapped in driver’s seat

In response to inquiries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed receiving a report of the traffic accident around 7.25am on Tuesday.

The incident occurred along Hougang Avenue 7 towards Defu Lane 1.

A 64-year-old male van driver and a 74-year-old minibus driver were both conscious when transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old male van driver sustained minor injuries but declined hospitalisation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) informed MS News that it deployed hydraulic tools to free one individual trapped in the driver’s seat of a van.

SCDF also confirmed transporting two drivers to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

The 74-year-old male minibus driver is assisting authorities in their investigation.

Also read: PMD rider crossing on red light collides with car in Yishun junction, sent to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 约尼 on Xiaohongshu.