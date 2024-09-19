Vendor in M’sia crushed to death by falling tree on beach during heavy rain

Vendor in M’sia crushed to death by falling tree during storm

On Wednesday (18 Sept), a female vendor was crushed to death by a falling tree at Penunjuk Beach in Kijal, Terengganu.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Saleha Ashaari, was a Cambodian national and a permanent resident of Malaysia.

According to Kemaman District Police Chief Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan, the incident occurred around 6.15pm during heavy rainfall.

Vendor was confirmed dead at the scene

Saleha had been conducting business under an umbrella when a nearby tree fell, striking her, said Superintendent Hanyan according to media reports.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to rescue her from the debris, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical team.

She reportedly died from severe head injuries.

Daughter was uninjured in the incident

Saleha’s body was transported to the Kemaman Hospital Forensic Unit for an autopsy.

Her daughter, who was present at the time of the incident, escaped uninjured.

According to Malaysia Gazette, Saleha was a mother of three who lived in Kampung Berayun in Kijal.

Superintendent Hanyan added that strong winds and heavy rain caused multiple trees in the area to fall, also damaging several vehicles.

