Street food vendor in China seen shaving legs & trimming nails with knife used for food prep

A street food vendor in Shandong, China has come under fire after she was caught on camera using the same kitchen knife for personal grooming and food preparation.

According to Chinese outlet Sohu Qianliyan, the incident occurred on 19 July in Weifang.

A passer-by surnamed Bai spotted the vendor — who sells pork patties at a roadside stall — using a large kitchen knife to shave her leg and arm hair.

She was also seen trimming her fingernails with the same blade.

Mr Bai alleged that when customers arrived, the vendor returned to using the same knife to cut vegetables on her chopping board.

Disturbed by the scene, he decided to share the footage online to alert others.

Public health concerns raised

The video has since drawn more than 140,000 views on Weibo and sparked a heated discussion among netizens.

Many expressed shock and disgust, with some saying the footage made them physically unwell.

“It’s said that roadside stalls aren’t the cleanest, but I didn’t expect stall owners to lack even basic hygiene awareness,” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “Street food is meant to reflect local flavour, not foot odour!”

Not an isolated incident

Some users noted that this was not the first time such unhygienic practices had been caught on camera.

They recalled a similar case from 2024, where an elderly pineapple vendor was filmed using the same knife to both peel fruit and scrape the dead skin off his feet, another viral video that drew public criticism at the time.

