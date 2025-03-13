Vendors in China sell soil from banks for S$160 a portion, say it will make buyers rich

Vendors in China claim soil from banks will make buyers rich, sell them for as high as S$160 a portion

Several vendors in China have begun to sell soil allegedly obtained from banks, claiming that the collection of dirt will bring wealth to those who buy it.

The absurdity of the product has drawn both ridicule and intrigue from Chinese netizens.

According to the South China Morning Post, the “bank soil” is sold for as high as ¥888 (S$160).

Vendors claim soil is manually collected

Many of the vendors advertise that their product is sourced from soil in or around banks. This includes shrubbery outside banks, plants inside bank lobbies, or even dust from money-counting machines.

Some vendors will even indicate which banks the soil originated from, such as the Bank of China.

“This soil is manually collected from the five major banks and is believed to enhance wealth and dissolve bad energy,” one vendor claims. “Though we cannot scientifically prove this.”

Certain vendors even choose to stand out from the crowd by saying exactly when they collected the soil.

While many say the soil was collected at night, one vendor specifically claims that their soil was collected at noon.

To prove their authenticity, vendors even provide videos showing the moment the soil was collected.

In one video, a man mentions one of his customers by name before beginning to dig the soil on camera.

Product met with ridicule

The cost of the soil varies greatly, with some portions costing ¥24 (S$4.4) while others go for as high as ¥888 (S$160).

The claims can often be as incredible as their prices. For instance, one vendor claims that their soil has a “999.999 per cent success rate in generating wealth”.

However, the trend has been met with considerable ridicule on social media.

One commenter who claims to be a bank employee questioned what “bank soil” really means.

“What is this bank soil?” the comment said. “I work at a bank, and I have to bring my own soil from home to plant flowers in the office.”

Others questioned the effectiveness of the soil.

“I live next to a bank, so why has my fortune not improved?” one commenter asked.

Regardless of whether the soil can bring fortune, vendors may find themselves in trouble with the law for digging up dirt.

In China, it is illegal to destroy urban green spaces, including the digging of soil, according to the Regulations on Urban Landscaping.

Also read: ‘Crazy for a bald guy to sell shampoo’: US actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s hair care product causes stir on social media

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.

