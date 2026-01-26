‘You’re nothing but a prostitute’: Man filmed verbally abusing staff at Choa Chu Kang LRT, police investigating

Man filmed verbally abusing SMRT staff at CCK LRT station, police investigating

A man was filmed verbally abusing SMRT staff at an LRT station on Wednesday (21 Jan), with the incident now under police investigation.

In a video circulating online, the man is seen shouting profanities at several female SMRT staff members, repeatedly yelling:

You’re nothing but a prostitute.

It is unclear what transpired prior to the incident or what prompted staff to surround the man.

Netizen alleges man also spat at staff

The video was uploaded to the @sgfollowsall Instagram page, with the netizen who submitted it saying the incident occurred at Choa Chu Kang (CCK) LRT station.

According to the post’s caption, the man was shouting aggressively at SMRT staff who were assisting with crowd management and ushering commuters onto trains.

The netizen said the man was believed to have behaved similarly in the past, though they were unsure whether he had any mental health conditions.

They also claimed that before recording the video, the man had spat at one of the staff members, who was later seen turning away and wiping her face.

“Even if he does have a mental illness[,] spitting at someone is just a big [no-no],” the netizen wrote. “This is a sign to respect your SMRT workers because you don’t know what they have to go through [every day]. They’re very nice aunties too.”

Staff seen covering ears as man continues shouting

In the video, the man is seen yelling directly at a female SMRT staff member, shouting the same “prostitute” insult.

The staff member turns away towards a wall and covers her ears as he shifts his attention to other staff nearby, continuing to hurl verbal abuse.

He is then seen directing the same comment at several other female staff members standing around the station.

The staff involved appeared to be older, middle-aged women deployed to help manage passenger flow during peak periods.

SMRT says police report filed

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that the incident took place on Wednesday (21 Jan) and confirmed that a police report has been lodged.

In response to queries from MS News, Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains, said the operator was aware of the incident.

“We are aware of an incident involving an individual shouting at our staff at Choa Chu Kang station on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT),” he said. “We take such incidents seriously and will not hesitate to report any abuse of public transport workers to the authorities.”

Mr Lam also emphasised that SMRT strongly encourages members of the public to respect its staff, who work hard to keep public transport services running.

He added that a police report has been filed and that SMRT is cooperating with the police in their investigations.

The SPF confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

