‘What’s wrong with you?’: Woman spitting water on floor of MRT train confronted by another commuter

Commuters avoid woman seen spitting water on floor of MRT train

A woman was seen repeatedly spitting water in an MRT train, prompting an engaged fellow commuter to confront her.

The video, originally uploaded onto XiaoHongShu but later circulated on Instagram on Friday (23 Jan), showed her taking large gulps of water from a bottle, then spitting the contents onto the floor.

Woman spits towards man on MRT

In the video, other commuters are seen squeezing in the carriage behind the short-haired woman in a floral blouse, apparently trying to avoid her output.

Undaunted, the woman continues spitting, even spewing water towards an unfortunate man nearby.

Her actions created a growing puddle of liquid on the MRT floor.

Spitting woman confronted by another woman

Eventually, another woman had enough and rushed forward to try to snatch the bottle from her.

The two women then proceed to have an altercation in the middle of the train cabin, with the frustrated woman loudly asking,

What’s wrong with you?!

The spitting woman did not answer, but the fracas caused her to drop the bottle and her tote bag.

Spitting woman scolded by other woman

She picked up her bag, but not the bottle, and stood to the side while the other woman continued scolding her, saying:

Nobody is offending you right? This is not the first time you do this!

The angry woman continued her tirade, pointing out that the woman was not supposed to drink on the train.

Drinking water on MRT prohibited by law

Another Instagram account, which took the video from the now-deleted XiaoHongShu post, said the incident took place during morning peak hour on the North-South Line.

The train was purportedly heading to Bukit Gombak station from Choa Chu Kang.

According to Section 14(a) of the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, consuming or attempting to consume any food or drinks in any part of the railway premises is prohibited.

In September last year, SMRT made a police report after a man recorded himself drinking water on an MRT train.

However, it is unclear what rule prohibits spitting on the train.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information about the incident.

Man shouts at staff at Choa Chu Kang LRT

The incident comes after a man was seen shouting at MRT staff at Choa Chu Kang LRT station.

In the video posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram on 21 Jan, the man was heard repeatedly yelling, “You’re nothing but a prostitute!”

In response to queries from MS News, SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said the transport operator was aware of the incident and takes such incidents “seriously”.

It will not hesitate to report any abuse of public transport workers to the authorities, he added.

SMRT has filed a police report and is cooperating with police investigations.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with MS News that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

