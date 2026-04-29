Primary 1 intake to be reduced from 2027 due to ‘significant falling student cohort sizes’: MOE

MOE to reduce Primary 1 intake from 2027 as birth rates fall, P1 registration for 2027 opens 30 June

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will gradually reduce Primary 1 (P1) intake sizes across most schools from 2027.

The adjustment will begin with the 2026 P1 Registration Exercise, which is for children entering school in January 2027, MOE said in a press release on Wednesday (29 April).

This exercise will take place from 30 June to 30 Oct 2026.

Move aimed at avoiding school mergers

MOE said the reduction is due to “significant falling student cohort sizes” expected from 2027 onwards.

By lowering intake numbers, the ministry aims to minimise the need for school mergers or relocations.

Additionally, this will also maintain a good geographical spread of primary schools across Singapore.

Demand for places still monitored

MOE added that it will continue reviewing demand for P1 places based on birth cohort sizes and future housing developments.

The ministry said it will ensure there are sufficient school places at both national and regional levels, even as intake numbers are reduced.

2026 registration exercise remains unchanged

MOE noted that while it is reviewing the P1 Registration Framework, this year’s exercise will not be affected.

Details of any changes will be announced at a later date.

Parents can register their children through the online P1 Registration Portal when the registration phase that their child is eligible for opens.

A valid Singpass account with two-factor authentication (2FA) is required to log in to the portal.

Only one parent is required to complete the registration.

Parents who require assistance may contact their preferred schools between 9am and 4.30pm during the registration period.

MOE encourages parents to consider a wider range of schools, along with factors such as commuting time and distance from home for their children.

Parents can visit the SchoolFinder website for more details and a list of schools within 2km of their residential address.

Also read: ‘I asked on behalf of working parents’: Gerald Giam responds after preschool teachers criticise suggestion to extend hours till 7.30pm

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Featured image by Ministry of Education, Singapore via Honeykids website and Bendemeer Primary School on Facebook.