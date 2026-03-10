‘I asked on behalf of working parents’: Gerald Giam responds after preschool teachers criticise suggestion to extend hours till 7.30pm

WP MP Gerald Giam responds after preschool teachers criticise suggestion to extend childcare hours till 7.30pm

Several preschool educators have spoken out online after Gerald Giam, a Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC, suggested in Parliament that some preschools extend care hours until 7.30pm.

The proposal sparked debate on social media, with some educators raising concerns about teacher burnout and work-life balance.

In response to media queries from MS News, Mr Giam said his parliamentary question was raised to highlight challenges faced by working parents who struggle to pick up their children before preschools close.

“I asked the Parliamentary question on 26 Feb on behalf of working parents who find it a challenge to reach preschools by 7pm,” he said.

“Some work late and have to travel long distances to get to the centre. Many do not have domestic helpers or relatives who can pick up their children.”

MP says suggestion came from personal experience

Mr Giam said he could relate to the issue from his own experience raising young children.

“I recall that when my children were young, my wife and I faced this challenge too, as we were both working and our kids’ preschool was in Woodlands,” he shared.

During the parliamentary debate, Mr Giam suggested that at least one preschool in each HDB town could remain open until 7.30pm.

This would help parents who finish work later or face long commutes home.

“There are already 20 preschools that have extended operating hours,” he noted.

Proposal aimed to avoid adding workload for teachers

Mr Giam stressed that his suggestion was not meant to increase the workload of preschool educators.

“In making my proposal, I was aware of the risk of imposing an additional workload on educators and the risk of their burnout,” he told MS News.

“That’s why I proposed that ancillary care assistants, and not preschool teachers, staff this extra half an hour.”

He added that the additional time would not involve structured lessons.

“During this time, the children could engage in unstructured play; they do not need to have structured lessons like during regular school hours,” Mr Giam said.

Educators raise concerns about long working hours

The proposal drew criticism from some preschool educators online.

One TikTok user, who identified herself as a preschool educator, said teachers already spend long hours caring for other people’s children.

“I only have two hours on good days, or less than two hours, with my own children per day,” she said.

Another mentioned that supporting parents should not come at the expense of educators and children.

She added that longer hours could mean “tired children and even more tired educators”.

Some commenters noted that teachers have families of their own and questioned whether extended hours would worsen work-life balance.

Mr Giam says educators’ concerns are valid

Responding to the backlash, Mr Giam said he acknowledged the concerns raised by educators.

“I acknowledge the concerns of many preschool educators about the long hours they already have to work, the risk of burnout and their welfare,” he said.

“This is an important conversation that needs to be had.”

He added that he intends to engage educators directly to better understand their perspectives.

“I will be reaching out to speak to more preschool educators to hear their concerns, and am prepared to raise their concerns at an appropriate platform.”

Mr Giam also invited educators and parents to contact him directly by email, gerald.giam@wp.sg to share their views.

