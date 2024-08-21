Monkey in China goes viral for striking human-like poses in front of tourists

Monkey becomes viral for striking poses in front of crowds

A pigtail macaque in Qianling Mountain Park in Guiyang, China has gone viral on social media for entertaining tourists with its model-like poses.

As shown in the 21-second video posted by Douyin user @一只小鲸鱼 on 1 Aug, the monkey can be seen pouting its lips towards the camera and pointing its index finger towards its face, exhibiting very human-like poses.

In another video shared by 派大星～ on Douyin on the same day, it twirls around to the crowd and even peeks over its shoulder, giving the tourists a cheeky pose.

As if aware of the tourists watching and taking photos of it, the monkey switches up its poses like a professional model as it moves confidently in its cage, looking over at the cameras almost as if it knows that’s what the tourists want.

It even pauses between poses to allow the visitors time to take photos.

Viral monkey did not receive any special training to do poses

According to Says, the park staff told local media that pig-tailed macaques are naturally smart and expressive animals.

Macaques know how to show their feelings by raising their eyes, squinting, or pouting without needing any special training.

Indicating the macaque that has gone viral in the videos, the staff shared that this particular monkey has picked up some of the behaviours and habits of tourists.

Netizens amused by monkey’s model-like poses

One netizen jokingly commented that the monkey must have hated the tourists because it pouted its mouth and stuck its butt out to them.

Another Douyin user shared that she later learned that the monkey had pointed at its head because it previously suffered from a head injury.

One netizen also shared a throwback photo of the monkey taken two years ago, where it had appeared shy and reserved — quite different from how it now behaved in the videos.

Also read: Monkeys in Thailand ‘remove’ signs protesting monkey tourism

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 派大星～ on Douyin and @一只小鲸鱼 on Douyin.