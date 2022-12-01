Viral SAF Encik Hangs His Boots After 38 Years, S’poreans Thank Him For His Service

SAF Warrant Officer Retires After 38 years’ Of Service, Went Viral For Fitness Routine

Though most Singaporean males spend two years of their lives serving full-time in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), regulars often dedicate decades of their lives to protecting our country.

One of these officers is Senior Warrant Officer (SWO) Leong Teng Kee, who has served in the SAF for the past 38 years. The 55-year-old had gone viral earlier this year for his enthusiasm at the Army Open House and his tough fitness routine.

After nearly four decades of service, SWO Leong has recently decided to hang up his boots.

Soon after the announcement, tributes and gratitude poured in from Singaporeans thanking SWO Leong for his service.

Viral SAF encik retires after 38 years in service

On Thursday (30 Nov), Power 98 DJ Jerald Justin Ko announced news of encik Leong’s resignation on TikTok.

Having served in the SAF for the past 38 years, the 55-year-old has officially hung up his boots. His last day in pixelated green will be on Friday (1 Dec).

Leong first joined SAF back in Jan 1985.

Since then, he’s had an illustrious career in the army, including being part of the humanitarian rescue in Nepal back in 2015 and serving as Chief Master Trainer for the Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance (CESP).

He also attained the rank of SWO — which insignia comprises three thick chevrons above the Singapore coats of arms.

Went viral for strict fitness routine

During the Army Open House this year, SWO Leong went viral for his fitness routine.

Speaking to Ko, he shared,

Every day, I either do a ten-kilometre run with five set of Tabata or I do a ten set of Tabata, with a five kilometre run.

Tabata is a type of high-intensity interval training which follows a cycle comprising 20 seconds of strenuous exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest.

That’s not all. Leong shared that he also does 1,000 crunches every day.

Needless to say, Leong managed to impress the majority of Singaporeans with his dedication to his fitness.

Singaporeans thank SAF encik for service

Walking around and bidding his fellow officers farewell, it’s clear to see that SWO Leong still commands a great deal of respect from his peers.

Words of gratitude have since poured in from Singaporeans, many thanking him for his service.

Those who were under his command expressed their appreciation as well. For them, it was an “honour” to have been led by him.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Leong will be out of the public eye entirely. He will apparently be hosting a Tabata workout session every weekend from 7am onwards at Jurong West ActiveSG Sports Centre.

A massive salute to SWO Leong for the decades spent serving our nation. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.

Featured image adapted from @jksg98 on TikTok and TikTok.