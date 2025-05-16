Auntie takes woman’s phone at VivoCity eatery, CCTV captures her face in full HD

CCTV footage of auntie taking woman’s phone at VivoCity shared online

A Singaporean woman is appealing for help after her iPhone was allegedly stolen from a restaurant at VivoCity on 12 May.

In a post on the “Lost and Found SG” Facebook group, Maica Enriza Daytia said she had accidentally left her phone behind between 12.45pm and 1pm.

When she rushed back “around 10 minutes later”, it was already gone.

She managed to obtain CCTV footage from the eatery, and is now appealing to the public for help to identify the lady who took her phone.

Auntie pockets unattended phone, caught on CCTV in VivoCity eatery

The restaurant provided clear CCTV footage showing a middle-aged woman looking around before putting the phone into her bag.

She then took a swig of her drink, looked around, then left with her male companion.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Daytia has chosen not to name the restaurant, saying the staff were “really helpful” and did not deserve any backlash.

Her phone was an iPhone that had a blue case with a card holder and a S$50 note tucked behind it, she said.

“It was really upsetting,” says victim

Ms Daytia found the experience jarring.

“Honestly, it was a really upsetting experience — you never expect something like that to happen in Singapore, which is known for being incredibly safe,” she said.

“It definitely shook me a bit, and made me more aware that no place is completely immune to crime.”

She added that losing her phone — a device very important to her daily life — has hit her especially hard.

“Our phones are basically a part of our lives,” she said.

“It was a tough lesson, but it’s made me realize the importance of staying vigilant. Even in places you think are secure.”

Victim hopes to track down woman who took her phone

A police report has been filed and Ms Daytia has submitted her phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

But as of 15 May, there has been no update from the authorities.

“I’m still waiting and hoping that the person can be found, even if they don’t return the phone,” she said.

“I at least want to be compensated for the stress and anxiety of losing something very valuable.”

She is urging anyone who recognises the individual in the footage — which is now circulating online — to contact her directly via Facebook.

Featured image adapted from Lost and Found Group Singapore on Facebook.