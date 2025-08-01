Volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula following earthquake & tsunamis

Volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula

The Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula began erupting hours after an earthquake rattled the region on Wednesday (30 July), triggering tsunamis in Russia and Japan.

The magnitude 8.8 earthquake is the sixth most powerful ever recorded, according to Newsweek.

“A descent of burning hot lava is observed on the western slope. Powerful glow above the volcano, explosions,” posted the Russian Academy of Sciences’ United Geophysical Service (GS RAS) on messaging platform Telegram.

The Klyuchevskoy volcano is one of the tallest volcanoes in the world and the tallest in Eurasia, with an elevation of 4,754 metres.

It has erupted several times in recent years, with the latest being in 2023.

Lava slowly flowing from crater

According to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (IViS), the fountaining of lava in the volcano’s crater was first noted on 20 April 2025.

By 29 July, the crater gradually filled with lava and ash removal up to 6km high began to be observed.

On Wednesday, explosive-effusive eruption — or the slow outpour of lava from the crater — began, accompanied by ash plumes as high as 3km.

On Thursday morning (31 July), IViS reported that lava flow descending on the southwestern slope of the volcano measured 1.5km and is headed towards the Bogdanovich Glacier, posing a risk of mudflows as molten rock melts ice.

Eruption expected to continue in the coming week

The volcano’s explosive-effusive eruption is expected to continue in the coming week, IViS stated.

With possible ash plumes up to 1okm, it poses potential danger to local and international flights.

As the lava flow and rapidly moving lahars are headed down towards snowfields and glaciers, there possibility of mudflows along the Krutenkaya River on the north-eastern slope of the volcano.

Featured image adapted from Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Telegram, Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Telegram.