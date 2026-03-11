Muslim content creator spotlights volunteers behind nightly Ramadan prayer hall at Pasir Ris HDB void deck

Content creator highlights volunteers behind prayer hall at Pasir Ris HDB void deck

Previously, a content creator shared heartwarming scenes of Muslims gathering at an HDB void deck transformed into a prayer hall for Ramadan.

More recently, 19-year-old Fardeen Khan turned his camera towards the people working quietly behind the scenes to make it happen.

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday (7 Mar), he highlighted the volunteers who help prepare the Qaryah 1 (common space) at Block 757B Pasir Ris Street 71’s multipurpose hall for Tarawih prayers each night.

For about a month, volunteers, young and old, arrive at the hall hours before the prayers begin to ensure that everything is ready for the community.

Volunteers range from teenagers to seniors

Those Mr Fardeen interviewed in his Instagram video have been volunteering at the Qaryah for years.

Among them were three teens, who were shown rolling out prayer mats.

The teens shared that they have been helping out since they were 10 years old.

At the other end of the age spectrum is 78-year-old Mr Haji Rabu, who has been preparing the tubs of tea shared with the community after prayers for 12 years.

Pioneer hopes for younger volunteers to take over

Meanwhile, 76-year-old Mr Haji Yussof, one of the pioneer volunteers at the Qaryah, stressed the importance of including the youth in the initiative.

“The young ones, we want them to join us, become the next generation taking over from us,” he said.

Mr Fauzan, a yung man who manages the young volunteers, has been volunteering since he was 10 years old.

He shared that the initiative helps young people experience kampung spirit.

“For my age, your age, and other youngsters, we don’t get to live in a kampung, so this is a kampung vibe already,” he told Mr Fardeen.

“You get to sit down, talk to the elderly, ask for suggestions and advice and all.”

Mr Fauzan also urged youngsters who wish to volunteer to simply go to the prayer hall to help.

Women also involved in community initiatives

Speaking to MS News, content creator Mr Fardeen noted that most of the physical setup and teardown work is handled by male volunteers.

However, women are also involved in the community’s initiatives.

“For example, I noticed women helping to distribute food to residents in the neighbourhood,” Mr Fardeen said.

“On most days during Ramadan, the Qaryah gives out bubur (porridge) around 4.30pm, and occasionally briyani when there are sponsors.”

Content creator says kampung spirit is still alive

Mr Fardeen told MS News that, although he lived in the neighbourhood his entire life, he had never performed Tarawih prayers at the venue before this year.

He decided to set a personal goal to attend congregational Tarawih prayers regularly during this year’s Ramadan.

“After attending for just a few days, I noticed a very strong sense of community and kampung spirit among the residents,” Mr Fardeen shared.

Being a newcomer, he admitted that he initially felt “like a stranger in my own community” as he went there alone, and everyone seemed to know each other.

However, this motivated him to speak to others in the community.

“Simple conversations with the person praying next to me or walking home in the same direction helped me slowly connect with the community,” he said.

After experiencing that, I felt it would be meaningful to showcase this space because many people may not realise that this kind of kampung spirit still exists in our neighbourhoods.

Elders want to pass on kampung spirit to next generation

Mr Fardeen shared with MS News that one of the most memorable conversations he had was with Mr Haji Yussof, who has been a volunteer for 20 years.

“Despite his age, he is still very active and passionate about serving the community,” the content creator said, adding that the pioneer’s enthusiasm while talking about volunteering was inspiring.

Mr Fardeen said Mr Haji Yussof also shared how important it is to keep the kampung spirit alive for the younger generation.

They grew up experiencing that sense of community, and they now try to pass that spirit on to the next generation so that it doesn’t fade away.

“It was touching to see how the elders, youth leaders, and even children all play a role in keeping the community effort going,” he added.

Content creator emphasises importance of making time for community

With this experience, Mr Fardeen said he learned that stepping out of our comfort zone and making time for our community are necessary.

“Even though I’ve lived in this neighbourhood my whole life, I only discovered this side of it when I decided to attend Tarawih regularly this year,” he shared.

“Through that, I met neighbours I had never spoken to before and had meaningful conversations with people of different ages.”

Mr Fardeen believes it’s very important to maintain community in today’s age.

“Singapore today is very modern and fast-paced, and it can sometimes feel like people are more disconnected from one another,” he told MS News.

“Spaces like this bring residents together across generations,” he said.

Featured image adapted from @khan7travels on Instagram.