Woman Tries VR Boxing Game At Suntec City, Accidentally Punches TV Screen

Woman Accidentally Punches TV Screen While Playing VR Boxing Game At Suntec City

Virtual reality (VR) games have gotten to the point where they’re so immersive that our bodies can sometimes struggle to tell the difference between what’s real…and what’s not.

A group of friends trying out a VR boxing game at Suntec City experienced this difficulty first-hand when one of them accidentally punched the TV screen.

Though they were in shock and apologetic, the staff were very understanding and did not ask for compensation.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on TikTok, getting over 170,000 views.

VR game ends up being too realistic for Singaporeans

Speaking to MS News, Hua Sze said her group of friends were at Suntec City on 12 Dec when a sales assistant at a booth next to Shake Shack approached them to try a VR boxing game.

While everyone was eager to try out the game, Hua Sze’s friend was the first to try it out, as the TikTok video shows.

Though her first try transpired without incident, Hua Sze’s friend then became too immersed in the game.

She took several steps forward while boxing, which led to her punching the TV screen.

“She was actually quite shaken,” Hua Sze said. “Everyone was shocked and you could hear some astonished gasps and an audible loud bang.”

We immediately felt super bad about it and were low-key panicking because I thought we were gonna get in trouble.

After the incident happened, one of the staff, who was taking a call in the corner, immediately hung up and attended to the group.

Meanwhile, another staff member, who was in visible shock, dragged Hua Sze’s friend away.

“We screamed so loud (that) everyone at Shake Shack turned and stared,” Hua Sze recalled.

The staff checked on the TV and made sure that everyone was okay, while reassuring the group that everything was all right.

Although the group kept apologising and asked if they could compensate them for the damages, the staff kindly rejected them and focused on finding a solution.

The staff even joked that this was the third time that someone had broken the Xiaomi TV while playing a VR game, and even said they could come back next time.

Understandably, the incident startled Hua Sze’s group too much for them to play VR boxing again. However, they were also laughing, probably as a coping mechanism.

Lucky that staff were understanding

It was apparently the VR company’s first day hosting the event, so they had to find another TV.

Luckily for the group, the staff were very understanding.

But perhaps they may want to consider putting a barrier between the players and the TV to prevent damage to expensive equipment in the future.

Featured image courtesy of Hua Sze.