Timezone Jurong Point Opening On 2 Sep With Bumper Cars, Bowling Alley & VR Shooting

Timezone Jurong Point Opening On 2 Sep With New Rides & Games

The thought of Timezone evokes memories of childhood, as many of us have probably spent one too many hours there racing cars and beating our friends’ high scores on Dance Dance Revolution.

Even in the era of smartphones and computer games, Timezone will always have a special place in our hearts. Gen X and Gen Y parents can now bring their kids there instead and spend quality time with one another.

If you live in the West, we have news for you — Timezone will reopen at Jurong West’s largest shopping mall, Jurong Point.

As the second-largest outlet in the West, Timezone Jurong Point is also the first branch to bring in new attractions, such as a drift bumper car track, a virtual reality (VR) arena, and a life-sized plushie claw machine.

Timezone Jurong Point will have 4 zones

For over 20 years, Timezone has been synonymous with shopping mall fun, as many know it as a great place to spend time with the kids, especially when shopping isn’t really their thing.

In Timezone Jurong Point, the 17,000 sq ft space will be divided into four zones:

driving

music

VR

competitive/sports.

It’s unknown what these zones have in store for us, but Timezone highlighted four major games exclusive to the new outlet.

Bumper cars & VR arena for competitive friend groups

Available in the first quarter of 2023, the 10 Maxi Drift Bumper Car track will feature an 11m x 20m play zone, with the capacity to house up to 10 cars at any given time.

Kitted out with top-notch safety measures, each car can accommodate two people and is child-proof for any parent-child combo raring to give this bumpy ride a go.

Meanwhile, the Arkadia VR Arena is a game that transports six players into a sci-fi world or military warzone.

Depending on the game mode, users will have different objectives, like fighting an invasion or defeating a boss-level character.

If you’re looking for more thrill, there’s also an option to play laser tag mode with all your friends.

Try your luck at life-size plushie claw machines

Claw machines are a staple for any arcade, and Timezone Jurong Point will be no different, albeit with a little twist.

The Pink Date Timezone claw machines will feature lifesize plushies as prizes. And for September, these plushies will feature characters from the Snoopy franchise.

Although there are several bowling alleys in Jurong, who says we can’t add another one?

Nestled in the busy arcade, Timezone will bring customers a four-lane mini bowling alley.

Since they’re shorter than standard bowling lanes, pros and newbies alike can enjoy knocking the pins down more. Hopefully, newbies also minimise their chances of watching the ball roll into the gutter.

To make things more convenient, players can skip the whole bowling shoe requirement too.

Giveaways & top-up bonuses from 2 to 30 Sep at Timezone Jurong Point

To celebrate the launch of the newly revamped Timezone outlet at Jurong Point, they will host a boatload of activities from 2 to 30 Sep.

Timezone will give away Snoopy-themed merchandise to lucky players every day during these dates. There will also be top-up bonuses during the month.

If you’re planning to have a go at the new arcade games, here’s how you can get to Timezone Jurong Point:



Timezone Jurong Point

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, #03-25B Jurong Point, Singapore 648886

Opening Hours: 11am-1opm (Mon-Fri), 10am-10 pm (Sat, Sun & Public Holidays)

Nearest MRT: Boon Lay Station

Do keep an eye on their Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

Fun times with family & friends

It’s high time we look west when we think about fun things to do in Singapore.

With this latest addition, we could have a fruitful and fun day in the Western region.

For those of us with expiring passports and who have no plans to go overseas anytime soon, this could be the next best thing.

Featured image courtesy of Timezone.