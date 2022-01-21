VTL Travellers Entering Singapore From 24 Jan To Take ART Only Before Heading Out

Shortly after the Omicron variant was discovered last November, the Singapore authorities began tightening our vaccinated travel lane (VTL) measures to allow for prompt detection at our borders.

However, as the situation evolves, the number of local Omicron cases are now exceeding those imported from overseas.

In light of this development, the multi-ministry task force (MTF) announced a simplification of VTL measures on Friday (21 Jan).

From Monday (24 Jan), travellers who enter Singapore via VTLs will no longer need to perform ARTs on a daily basis.

Under the new protocol, they’ll only have to take the tests on days that they intend to head out.

VTL travellers arriving from 24 Jan subject to ‘simpler’ rules

During an MTF press conference on Friday (21 Jan), co-chair Gan Kim Yong said the new measures will allow Singapore to divert our testing resources ‘inwards’ as we prepare for a significant rise in cases.

Under the new rules, VTL travellers who enter Singapore will only need to take self-administered ARTs should they wish to head out between the 2nd and 7th day after arrival.

They also do not need to submit their test results online. However, they’d have to test negative in order to leave their places of accommodation.

Should they test negative, they’ll then have to follow Protocol 2 according to MOH’s website. They will not have to take a follow-up PCR test.

On the other hand, on-arrival test requirements for land and air VTL travellers will remain.

Fully vaccinated travellers who recovered from Covid-19 within 90 days before their arrival in Singapore will be exempted from all testing and stay-home requirements.

The new measures will kick in on Monday (24 Jan). Those who arrive in Singapore before 11.59pm on Sunday (23 Jan) must still adhere to the prevailing set of VTL measures.

Hope new measures will help detect cases more efficiently

We’re glad the authorities are adjusting our measures to follow the evolving Covid-19 and Omicron situation.

As Singapore is likely to face a significant rise in cases, we hope the ‘reinforcement’ of testing resources will help us detect more cases in a timely and swift fashion.

