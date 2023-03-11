Wang Lei Raises S$261K For Johor Flood Victims, Donates Essentials Like Mattresses & Appliances

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Wang Lei Raises S$261,000 For Johor Flood Victims After 58-Minute Livestream

The devastating flood in Johor has affected thousands and claimed at least five lives.

In a bid to raise funds for affected families, Singaporean getai star Wang Lei held a live stream on Monday (6 Mar), appealing for donations.

Within 48 hours of his live stream, the Internet sensation reportedly raised RM876,232.50 (S$261,503), far exceeding his initial goal of RM300,000 (S$89,532).

Wang Lei also shared in his live stream that the proceeds will go towards buying essentials like mattresses, household appliances, and hygiene products.

Wang Lei raises funds for Johor flood victims via live stream

On Monday (6 Mar) Wang Lei held a live stream appealing for donations to help those affected by the recent floods in Johor.

He had reportedly set out an initial goal of RM300,000 (S$89,532). However, in an update the next day, Wang Lei shared that they’d raised RM600,000 (S$179,064).

Badminton star Lee Chong Wei was among those who donated, forking out RM15,000 (S$4,476) from his own pocket.

On Wednesday (8 Mar), Wang Lei posted a video announcing the end of the fundraiser and thanked donors for their contributions.

He also gave an update on the proceeds raised, which amounted to RM876,232.50 (S$261,503).

Wang Lei added that he’d be handing over the entire sum to three charity groups next Tuesday (14 Mar) and will hold a live stream on the same day.

Touched by the outpouring of support, he thanked everyone for their contributions and wished them good health and a “blessed life”.

1st batch of supplies reach affected victims

On Saturday (11 Mar), Wang Lei posted pictures reportedly showing the first batch of supplies sent to the affected areas.

Going by the pictures, supplies handed out to affected residents include mattresses, household appliances like rice cookers and heating pots, as well as domestic equipment like brooms and mops.

Initially hesitant about fundraiser due to past experience

While Wang Lei’s donation appeal turned out successful, he was apparently hesitant about holding it.

In 2021, he similarly raised funds amounting to RM750,000 (S$223,830) for Malaysian flood victims.

However, he apparently received flak from netizens who claimed he wasn’t transparent with the proceeds.

As such, the 61-year-old shared that he initially did not want to host the fundraiser.

Despite his initial reluctance, Wang Lei was later convinced to do something after receiving calls from netizens for him to help.

Kudos to Wang Lei & all donors

Kudos to Wang Lei for stepping up and using his reach to help those affected by the devastating flood.

This fundraiser also demonstrates the close ties that Singapore and Malaysia share and the lengths we go to to help each other in times of need.

We hope the proceeds will go a long way towards helping victims recover from the flood and slowly regain their normal lives.

Featured image adapted from Wang Lei on Facebook and Facebook.