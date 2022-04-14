Warm & Wet Weather Continues For Rest Of Apr, Showers & Frequent Lightning On Most Days

Thundery Showers Expected In The Afternoon, But Below Average Rainfall For Apr

While the weather this month has been typically warm for Singapore, April showers have also fallen copiously.

This has meant that bringing an umbrella out is a must, even as we dress lightly for the warm weather.

The warm and wet weather is now expected to continue for the rest of Apr.

The thundery showers will come with frequent lightning on most days.

Inter-monsoon conditions to stay till May

In a weather advisory on Thursday (14 Apr), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the current inter-monsoon conditions won’t be going anywhere for the rest of this month.

They’ll be experienced over Singapore and the surrounding region at least till May.

Thus, as typical during these conditions, short-duration thundery showers that’re moderate to heavy will likely occur in the afternoon.

On most days, they’ll be accompanied by frequent lightning, they added.

Sumatra squalls may cause morning showers

As is also typical during the inter-monsoon period, the prevailing winds will be light and variable in direction.

In the next two weeks, they’ll occasionally blow from the southwest or west.

The convergence of prevailing winds from these directions may lead to Sumatra squalls developing over the Strait of Malacca in the early part of the next fortnight, the MSS said.

These squalls will move eastwards toward the South China Sea, meaning they may cause widespread thundery showers and gusty winds to happen in pre-dawn and the morning.

This is predicted to happen on a few days.

Showers in the evening, too

If that’s not enough, showers will occur in the evening, too, on a few days.

This will happen when the afternoon thundery showers become intense.

That will lead them to extend into the early evening, according to the MSS.

However, despite the possibility of rain in the afternoon, morning and evening, Apr’s rainfall should be below average for most parts of Singapore.

Maximum temperature about 34°C

The warm conditions experienced in the first half of Apr will still follow us into the second half.

On most days, daily maximum temperatures are forecast to be at around 34°C.

However, the daily minimum temperature may go down to a low of about 23°C when it rains on 1 or 2 days.

Below average rainfall in Apr

While the rainfall in Mar was above average, the rainfall in Apr so far has been very much below average.

While the wettest area was Punggol, the rainfall it recorded was just 22% above average. It did however experience the highest daily total rainfall in the two weeks — 70.2mm on 6 Apr.

The rest of Singapore saw below average rainfall, with the driest area being Jurong West, where it was 87% below average.

When it did rain, it fell mainly in the late morning and afternoon, though on a few days Sumatra squalls caused showers and strong winds in the early hours of the morning on some days.

A continuation of a lethal combination

The wet but warm weather expected in the rest of Apr is simply a continuation of the situation in the past 2 weeks.

Thus, Singaporeans should’ve no problem getting used to the lethal combination, and dressing appropriately.

If you have a good camera, you might also hope to snap a good photo of the lightning bolts that will surely be seen daily.

Featured image adapted from Wat DT on Facebook.