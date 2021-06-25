Lightning Bolts Light Up The Sky During 24 Jun Thunderstorm

It’s safe to say that everyone noticed the lightning strikes that occurred in the evening yesterday (24 Jun).

Aside from the sleep-inducing gloom, the weather also lit up the sky with spectacular bolts.

Source

Many Singapore residents took the chance to capture the phenomena across the island and share their breathtaking photos online.

If you’ve been hiding under your blankets in fear of yesterday’s weather, these photos will show you just what you missed.

Streaks of lightning light up Bukit Timah

Even though warm weather has been forecasted for the month of June, the storm on 24 Jun was a welcome surprise for many who needed a break from the heat.

So much so that residents across the country whipped out their cameras to snap pictures of the lightning storm.

Facebook user Md Sufri managed to capture the storm as it loomed over the Bukit Timah area, with faint lightning streaks zapping through the evening sky.

Source

He even took a picture from hours earlier, where a lightning bolt seemingly came into contact with the Bukit Timah Hill transmission tower.

Source

Lightning bolts electrify Potong Pasir night sky

At Potong Pasir, many photographers gathered at their usual haunts to capture the lightning bolts in the night sky.

Photographer Wah Kean captured the menacing lightning streaks in perfect contrast with the idyllic slanted flats below.

Source

In the same neighbourhood, Edwin caught some lightning streaks seemingly creeping behind the flats, as though threatening to disturb the calm with chaos in the sky.

Source

Joseph Yeo meanwhile described the scene as Thor throwing a tantrum, in a Facebook post showing pictures of multiple lightning strikes in 1 area.

Source

Monsoon season is here

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore’s (MSS) weather forecast, we’re well into the Southwest Monsoon, where these storms are to be expected.

If you notice high temperatures in the daytime, it’s most likely that a storm is incoming later that day.

Hopefully when the next storm comes rolling in, you are safe and away from the elements. But you might want to grab your camera to capture the phenomenon like these folks did.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.