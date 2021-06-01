More Humid & Warm Weather Expected In 1st Half Of Jun

With heightened safety measures, many of us have been working from home (WFH) and staying indoors.

And the sweltering heat that Singapore has been experiencing recently may have just encouraged us to stay home even more.

Well, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), this hot and humid weather will continue well into June.

On some days, the temperature is expected to reach up to 35°C. Just reading that might be enough to reach for your air-con remote.

Warm and humid weather will persist in 1st half of Jun

Singaporeans who enjoy our sunny tropical weather now have more to look forward to this month.

In a media release on Tuesday (1 Jun), MSS said that the current weather conditions will continue for the first 2 weeks of June.

As the monsoon rain band moves to lie over the northern Southeast Asia region, Singapore is expected to be dry, warm, and humid.

Those working at home might want to turn up their fans as the temperature on most days will range between 25°C and 34°C.

It will even go up to 35°C on a few days as few clouds are expected.

Even when the sun sets, nights will offer little reprieve from the heat.

MSS expects the night-time minimum temperature to reach up to 28°C.

Expect short, localised showers

Despite the warm weather, there will still be showers in short durations over some parts of Singapore on some days.

They are expected in the late morning and early afternoon with thunder at times.

On 1 or 2 days, Singaporeans may wake to island-wide thundery showers that bring gusty winds with them.

However, overall rainfall for the first half of June is still expected to be below normal.

Temperature reached up to 35.7°C in May

Last month, Singapore experienced thundery showers on most days in the late morning and afternoon.

This may have led to a slightly above average amount of rainfall over most parts of Singapore. Jurong in particular had an anomaly of 69% above average while Kranji saw a 56% below average anomaly.

May is typically one of the warmest months of the year and temperatures reached 34°C on at least 18 days last month.

On 11 May, the highest daily temperature of 35.7°C was recorded.

Stay home to escape the heat

With more warm weather headed our way, the adventurers amongst us might want to head out to bask in the sun at nature parks or trails.

For the rest of us sun-averse folk, it might be wiser to stay home where we have ready access to fans and air conditioning.

And all the more so when we are encouraged to stay home as our country continues our fight against Covid-19.

