Man Finds Gold Worth S$2.2K In S$3 Watch Strap Bought From M’sia Night Market

He made a profit of 732 times the cost of the strap.

By - 15 Oct 2022, 3:02 am

Man Buys S$3 Watch Strap From Malaysian Night Market, Finds Gold Worth Roughly S$2,200

Many people love to visit night markets to feast on a variety of street food and perhaps find some trinkets to bring home.

However, most don’t expect to find valuable stuff there.

So a man who bought a S$3 metal watch strap from a night market in Malaysia was lucky to literally strike gold.

Source: Mohamad Kitartech on Facebook

He managed to find about S$2,200 worth of the precious metal in his purchase.

Surprising find from JB market

Netizen Mohamad Kitartech shared his good fortune in a post on the Emas Used Atau Terpakai Sahaja (Used Gold) Facebook group.

He said the surprising find was uncovered at Pasar Karat (Karat Market) in Johor Bahru.

Source: Google Maps

In case you want to visit to try your luck, it’s actually just a short walk from the Causeway.

Finding gold in a watch strap

So how did he find the gold?

After Mr Kitartech brought the watch strap home, he decided to weigh it and found that it was 41.44g.

Source: Mohamad Kitartech on Facebook

He then removed the brackets, and the remainder weighed 28.5g.

Source: Mohamad Kitartech on Facebook

He then did an acid test, which is a simple way to test how pure a piece of gold is.

It involves scratching the sample against a black stone to form lines, then applying nitric acid to the lines to see how much gold remains as compared with metals that are dissolved.

Source: Mohamad Kitartech on Facebook

Man finds 24.91g of gold

To cut a long story short, Mr Kitartech claimed he found 24.91g of 999 gold in the strap.

999 gold is the purest form of gold, with a gold content of 99.9% not mixed with any other metal.

Source: Mohamad Kitartech on Facebook

He also managed to get 3.7g of 750 gold, which is 75% pure.

Source: Mohamad Kitartech on Facebook

Gold from watch strap valued at S$2,275

Uncovering pure gold may be exciting, but there’s no point if you don’t know how much it’s worth.

Thankfully, as he posted in a Facebook group filled with people who buy used gold, one of them helped him calculate his windfall.

After doing the maths, she valued his haul of 999 gold and 750 gold at approximately S$2,275 (RM7,500).

Source: Mohamad Kitartech on Facebook

Another curious netizen asked Mr Kitartech how much be paid for the watch strap, to which he happily replied that it cost him just S$3 (RM10).

Source: Mohamad Kitartech on Facebook

That means he basically made a profit of 732 times the cost of the strap.

An eye for treasure & good luck

Of course, not everybody can strike gold that easily just by picking up items at a night market.

You’ll probably need to have an eye for treasure like Mr Kitartech, and a huge dose of good luck.

Congrats to him on his bonanza, and we hope he’ll spend the money wisely.

Featured image adapted from Mohamad Kitartech on Facebook.

