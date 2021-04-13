Yew Tee Jewellery Store Has Limited Edition Monkey King Gold Rings & Bangles

We’ve all heard of Sun Wu Kong, the Monkey King in the ‘Journey To The West’ Chinese novel.

If you’re a fan of the mythical creature, you might want to make your own journey to the west soon.

A jewellery store in Yew Tee, Gold Scale Jewels, is now selling Sun Wu Kong-inspired gold rings and bangles.

This is a limited edition series, so you might want to check it out soon.

Bangle design inspired by Monkey King’s golden fillet

The Monkey King is one of the most well-known figures from Chinese legends.

And one of the most iconic feature of the Monkey King’s appearance is the golden fillet he wears around his head.

On 6 Apr, a Yew Tee jewellery store released a series of gold jewellery inspired by the ringlet of gold.

The first in the series is the Sun Wu Kong 916 Gold Bangle.

Just like the Monkey King’s golden fillet, it has blunt ends that curls upwards in the middle. It is also adorned with details along the band.

Gold Scale Jewels told MS News that the bangle weighs between 9.66g and 10.63g.

Depending on the weight of the chosen bangle and the price of gold on the day itself, the bangle is priced from around $906 to $1,007.

Ring designs also available

If bangles are not quite your thing, you can also get the similar looking Sun Wu Kong 916 Gold Ring.

It is available in sizes ranging from 8 to 28.

According to Gold Scale Jewels, the rings weigh between 5.54g and 7.54g and is priced anywhere from $526 to $712.

You can find out more about the series by contacting the store on WhatsApp here.

Cop them at the store’s Yew Tee & Geylang Serai outlets

This Monkey King-inspired designs are of limited stock so if you’re thinking of getting your hands on them, do drop by the Yew Tee jewellery store soon.

It is also available at the Gold Scale Jewel’s Geylang Serai outlet.

Here’s how to get to the stores:

Gold Scale Jewels – Yew Tee branch

Address: Block 624 Choa Chu Kang Street 62, #01-258 Yew Tee Square, Singapore 680624

Nearest MRT station: Yew Tee

Opening hours: 12pm-8.45pm daily

Gold Scale Jewels – Geylang Serai branch

Address: #01-201 Geylang Serai, Block 1 Market, Singapore 402001

Nearest MRT station: Paya Lebar

Opening hours: 11am-7.45pm daily

If you’re trying to make amends with a significant other, perhaps these gold bangles and rings might also have the power to subdue them, just like how it works with the Monkey King.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.