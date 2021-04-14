Woman’s Water Bag Breaks During WFH, Husband Helps Deliver Baby

Sometimes, babies are more eager to come into this world than we give them credit for.

This happened to be the case for a woman in Sengkang, whose water bag broke over 2 weeks early.

Since she was in the midst of working from home (WFH), there was no time for a trip to the hospital. As such, her husband stepped up to deliver their son himself.

Source

Luckily, the process went smoothly and both the mum and baby are safe and sound.

Woman’s water bag breaks during WFH

35-year-old Ms Li (surname directly translated from Mandarin) was due to deliver her second child on 30 Apr, reports Lianhe Wanbao.

But on Monday (12 Apr) at around 7am, she started to feel waves of contractions at her home in Fernvale, Sengkang.

As her previous delivery process lasted 7 hours, she and her husband – Mr Lin (surname directly translated from Mandarin) – decided to wait it out.

However, when Mr Lin returned after dropping their son off at school, he found Ms Li experiencing intense pain.

He told Wanbao that his wife had just sent a work-related email when her water bag broke.

By the time she got to the bathroom from the living room, the baby was already crowning.

Husband delivers baby with paramedic’s instructions

The sight of the baby’s head reportedly gave the couple quite a shock. That was when they realised that they wouldn’t make it in time to the hospital.

Grabbing towels and a bucket of water, Mr Lin kept his composure while calling 995 for help.

He followed the paramedics’ instructions over the phone, and laid Ms Li flat on the bathroom floor.

Source

While his wife pushed, Mr Li readied himself to catch the baby’s head, per the paramedics’ instructions.

The procedure apparently lasted a mere 4 minutes before they were conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Check-ups for both Ms Li and their healthy baby boy came back normal.

Source

A memorable debut

There are things in life that will go unpredicted, and childbirth could very much be one of them.

Fortunately for Mr Lin and Ms Li, everything went smoothly in the end despite the initial hiccup.

Not only are they blessed with a healthy and beautiful baby, they now have a heart-gripping story with a happy ending to tell.

MS News extends our heartiest congratulations to the happy family.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Wanbao.