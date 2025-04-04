Man in China raises water buffalo in rented apartment to remind himself not to become a ‘workhorse’

Man from China raises water buffalo in rented apartment to stay motivated

In a quirky take on self-motivation, a 30-year-old man has been raising a baby water buffalo in his rented apartment in Guangdong, China.

Mr Chen, a former boxing athlete who now works part-time as a fitness and boxing coach, adopted the four-month-old black bovine on 1 Jan this year.

According to the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, caring for the calf serves as a daily reminder for Mr Chen to keep pushing forward and avoid becoming complacent.

The motivation behind his decision comes from the Chinese slang “牛马” (literally “cow and horse”), which refers to someone who works tirelessly for little pay and no rest.

He bought the water buffalo as a way to remind himself not to end up in that position.

Daily care & challenges of owning a farm animal in the city

Mr Chen takes meticulous care of his unique pet, ensuring it is bathed with disinfectant every day.

He describes the calf as having a gentle personality.

Originally, he had a dog but found it too noisy, so he decided to adopt the buffalo as a companion.

Despite the calf’s calm nature and minimal noise — only vocalising when hungry — raising such an animal in an urban environment has come with its challenges.

In his previous rental unit, the landlord was unaware of the animal’s presence, which ultimately led to his eviction.

Mr Chen has since moved to a new apartment, where he continues to care for the calf.

Public reaction & his response

Videos of Mr Chen and his calf have garnered significant attention online, sparking both curiosity and concern among viewers.

Many questioned the practicality of raising such a large farm animal in an urban apartment, while others wondered if the buffalo caused any inconvenience to his neighbours.

In response, Mr Chen emphasised his commitment to maintaining hygiene and ensuring that the calf doesn’t disturb the other residents.

Cultural significance of unusual companion

Responding to netizens who questioned his motive behind adopting the buffalo, Mr Chen explained that he is raising it to remind himself not to be content with being a “workhorse” and to always strive for progress.

In Chinese culture, cows are often seen as symbols of hard work and endurance — traits that are highly valued.

By incorporating such a symbol into his daily life, Mr Chen aligns himself with these virtues, aiming to embody them in both his personal and professional pursuits.

Mr Chen also shared that he brought the buffalo back to his hometown for the Qingming Festival, which falls today (4 April).

Though he acknowledges the challenges of raising a calf in the city, Mr Chen is determined to persevere because he truly loves the animal, saying:

If you like it and love it, you will accept everything about it.

Featured image adapted from the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald.