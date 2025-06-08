Waterloo Street temple pays S$55.8M for 3 floors of office space on Robinson Road

Trustees of Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple on Waterloo Street buy Robinson Road office space

The Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple on Waterloo Street has bought three floors of office space in a building along Robinson Road.

In May, four trustees of the temple exercised an option for the S$55.8 million purchase, reported The Business Times (BT).

Waterloo temple buys 8th, 11th & 12th floor of 108 Robinson Road

The temple is buying floors 8, 11 and 12 of the 12-storey freehold commercial building, named simply as 108 Robinson Road.

According to the building’s website, each floor has a strata area of 4,758 square feet (sq ft) except for the 12th floor, which is 4,736.

The breakdown of the absolute price per floor and its corresponding per sq ft (psf) price is as follows:

8th floor — S$18.4 million (S$3,875 psf)

11th floor — S$18.66 million (S$3,921 psf)

12th floor — S$18.7 million (S$3,950 psf)

Strata sales for 108 Robinson Road launched in 2024

The seller is PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment arm of PGIM, which is under Prudential Financial.

PGIM Real Estate bought the building known as Finexis Building in April 2021 and revamped it, changing its name to 108 Robinson Road and launching strata sales last year.

Levels 3 to 12 are for office use, while the 1st and 2nd floors are for retail.

There are also 11 strata units — one for each office floor.

Waterloo Street temple is popular with devotees

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple is popular with local and visiting Buddhist devotees alike, who flock there to receive good luck by praying to the Goddess of Mercy.

It’s also packed during festive seasons like Chinese New Year, when believers queue to be among the first to offer up their first incense of the year.

The temple is a charity that donates to causes its trustees deem worthy and supports sectors of society, for example, healthcare, education and the poor.

It also organises community events and educational programmes on Buddhism.

Also read: Waterloo Street Temple Sees Hundreds Of Devotees On CNY Day 1, Some Queue Since 12.30am

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 108robinsonroad.com and MS News.