Waterspouts – which resemble tornadoes – aren’t a common sight in Singapore, so when they do occur, it’s certainly a noteworthy event.

Some people in south Singapore spotted a waterspout forming off the coast of Singapore on 6 Dec — a prelude to a storm which came soon after.

A netizen shared a shot of the waterspout on the CloudSpotting Singapore Facebook group.

Waterspout forms off Singapore’s south coast on 6 Dec

Mr Ong shared that he was at Marina Barrage on Sunday (6 Dec) afternoon when there was a sudden change in weather.

The skies were relatively clear before, but ominous rainclouds began to gather at around 4.45pm.

Along with that came the rare waterspout sighting, which Mr Ong managed to take a picture of.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the waterspout lasted for about 5 minutes, then disappeared.

Those lucky enough to catch it will have been treated to a sight that appears sporadically at best — although this month’s rainy weather meant the chances of it forming increased.

Waterspouts come before rain

While waterspouts resemble tornadoes, the ones that appear off Singapore’s coasts don’t appear to cause destruction.

NEA says that they usually dissipate quickly upon reaching the coast, and tend to be harbingers of showers since they form beneath “rapidly developing tall cumulus or cumulonimbus clouds”.

So you’ll probably have to run for shelter upon spotting a waterspout, as it means it’s gonna rain.

