HSA Says Sibutramine Found In Queenz Mango Xsliim Product, Can Cause Heart Attack & Stroke

During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ earlier this year, when we were largely confined to our homes, some people may have inevitably put on some weight.

Now that we’re out and about again, they may seek a quick solution to losing those extra pounds to look their best before meeting up with baes and friends.

Thus, the temptation to take products that tout quick weight loss is there — but some may have banned substances that wreak havoc on your body.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has advised Singaporeans not to do that, citing the cases of 2 consumers who’ve reported chest discomfort, increased heartbeat and dry mouth after taking one product.

‘Weight-loss product’ sold online

In a press release on Wednesday (25 Nov), HSA flagged a product with the long name of “Queenz Mango Xsliim Botanical Beverage Mix Mango Powder with Garcinia Cambogia & Aloe Vera Extract”.

Let’s call it Queenz Mango Xsliim for short.

It’s marketed as a weight-loss product, and some people may have seen it being sold online on websites like Carousell, Qoo10 and Shopee.

Claimed to cause fast weight loss

In the listings, the Queenz Mango Xsliim might have been said to cause fast weight loss when ingested.

This is supposed to happen without dieting or exercise.

The product is also claimed to be a “healthy and natural” way of managing one’s weight, containing fruit and botanical extracts that help in “body detoxification”.

According to HSA, this is misleading.

2 potent ingredients found in product

The agency has conducted test on Queenz Mango Xsliim, they said.

2 potent ingredients were found as a result:

sibutramine, which has been banned in Singapore

2. sennoside, a laxative

Both of them can cause “serious adverse effects”, the HSA said.

2 consumers have bad experience with product

As an example of the adverse effects, the HSA said 2 consumers had given feedback about Queenz Mango Xsliim.

They experienced chest discomfort, increased heartbeat and dry mouth.

However, those symptoms are mild compared with what was experience by other people who took sibutramine and sennoside.

Woman blacked out after taking product with sibutramine

In Jun 2019, the HSA warned about the danger of sibutramine.

They said a woman blacked out after taking a “BB Body”, another product that contained the substance.

She had to be resuscitated subsequently. Now, she needs a defibrillator to help her heart work normally.

Some sibutramine consumers report hallucinations

That’s why the HSA banned sibutramine since 2010, saying those who take are more likely to have a heart attack and stroke.

Some people who took the substance have reported insomnia. Others have even had hallucinations and heard voices.

Previously, sibutramine could be obtained in Singapore via a prescription for weight loss.

Sennoside may cause abdominal pain

Sennoside, on the other hand, is a laxative. That means it helps to relive constipation.

Taking the substance can cause cramps, diarrhoea and loss of essential minerals.

If taken for a long time, consumers may report abdominal pain and bloating, along with chronic constipation and fluid and electrolyte abnormalities.

HSA advises consumers to stop taking banned substances

Since these substances are so deadly, the HSA has advised consumers to stop taking products that contain them immediately.

That includes Queenz Mango Xsliim.

They also warned consumers to beware of products that claim to reduce your weight quickly without exercise or dieting, and don’t trust online reviews of them.

That’s because they may contain potent and harmful ingredients like sibutramine.

HSA calls for halt to sale of products

HSA has already warned online sellers of the products and told the websites to take down their listings.

It threatened action against those who sell and supply products with banned or potent ingredients.

They may be prosecuted and face a jail term of up to 2 years and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

No short cut to weight loss

Though it’s understandably tough to manage your weight, do bear in mind that there’s no short cut to successful weight loss.

Products that promise such things are invariably too good to be true, and may cause irretrievable harm to your health instead.

If you’ve taken them, do consult a doctor, especially if you feel unwell.

