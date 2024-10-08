Man kills cat after allegedly throwing it from 38th floor of Whampoa HDB, faces up to 18 months’ jail

Cat killed after man threw it from 38th floor of Whampoa HDB

Ryan Tan Yi Bin, 25, was charged on Tuesday (8 Oct) for a string of cruel acts committed against a cat at Block 78 Lorong Limau in Whampoa.

The Singaporean man allegedly kicked the feline and stepped repeatedly on its head before hurling it from the 38th floor, resulting in the animal’s death.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Tan committed the offence between 2am and 4am on Monday (7 Oct).

Court documents did not disclose the reasons behind his alleged attack on the cat.

Case adjourned till 15 Oct

For his alleged actions, Tan was handed an animal cruelty charge.

Tan, who was not represented by a lawyer, appeared in court via video-link from The Central Police Division.

The prosecutor, from the National Parks Board, asked the court not to offer him bail.

In addition, the prosecutor asked for a week’s remand for Tan for investigations to be completed.

The case has been adjourned for a week till next Tuesday (15 Oct).

Faces up to 18 months’ jail & S$15,000 fine

Under the Animals and Birds Act 1965, offenders found guilty of animal cruelty for the first time face up to 18 months’ jail and a fine of up to S$15,000.

Repeat offenders face up to three years’ jail and a fine of up to S$30,000.

Featured image adapted from SRX.