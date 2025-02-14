MS Features: Wife in S’pore goes all out to care for husband after his life-threatening stroke

MS Features: 62-year-old caregiver devotes life to husband after his stroke

“For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part.”

Many married couples have said these words, but how many of us have actually put them into action?

Yu Wen Ying, Liza, 62, has had to do that and more when her husband, Woo Song Chiang, William, 69, suffered a debilitating stroke unexpectedly in Jan 2021.

MS News sat down with this exemplary lady to find out more about their love story.

From friends to lovers

The couple had met at a friend’s gathering when they were in their 30s. Liza shared that they had hit it off with a great conversation that day.

William, who was in the Republic of Singapore Navy then, was humorous and attentive, which endeared him to her.

As they got to know each other better, his sincerity and sense of responsibility gradually attracted Liza to him.

Liza told MS News: “Later, we developed a deeper connection over our common interests and transitioned from friends to lovers.”

They subsequently tied the knot and have been married for more than 20 years.

Husband suffers surprise stroke in 2021

Liza was calm as she recounted the day that William suddenly called her to help drive the car home.

He told her that he had been vomiting and that the ambulance had arrived.

Liza was perplexed as her husband had always been very fit, even competing in triathlons.

“I thought that he probably ate something that was off, and was suffering from food poisoning,” she recalled.

After rushing to accompany William to the National University Hospital (NUH), the couple was referred to Alexandra Hospital where his condition deteriorated within two days.

He was then transferred back to NUH, where doctors confirmed that there was excess fluid in his brain and operated on him immediately.

Meanwhile, Liza endured six stressful hours outside the operating theatre, anxious about his well-being.

Made caring for stroke-stricken husband her priority

Although William survived the harrowing surgery, his road to recovery was not a simple one.

As someone who was previously physically fit, William first struggled to accept that he had suffered a stroke.

Liza also had to adjust her lifestyle now that she was his primary caregiver.

She spent time learning how to prepare healthy meals for her husband, knowing that diet plays a key role in the recovery process.

“After his stroke, I felt deeply that his health was my top priority,” she said.

It took some coaxing on Liza’s part for him to join the activities organised by the Stroke Support Station (S3) at the Enabling Village, even if it meant treating her husband “like a child” at times.

She also took on the responsibility of driving him between the Bukit Merah and Jurong Point locations for the various activities.

“Our relationship gave him motivation and made me strong enough to face the challenges,” said Liza with a fond smile on her face.

“I felt that we became closer during this period and our love got stronger.”

To make sure that she was in the best mental state for her husband, Liza also attended some online psychology lessons during the Covid period.

“I kept telling myself that tomorrow will be better, and that William will recover from this,” she said.

As though being a full-time caregiver is not challenging enough, Liza also runs a salad shop which she opened in Feb 2024.

Caregiving meals inspired salad shop

Liza’s eyes lit up when talking about her store in Bukit Merah — an idea that came about as she wanted more people to be able to enjoy healthy meals.

After preparing these meals for her husband for about three years, it dawned on her that she could share this with more people.

In March 2024, Liza even travelled to Hangzhou, China where she spent eight days learning about “轻食” (light & healthy food).

Hangzhou cuisine is known for its plant-based foods, as well as dishes with low saturated fat and high PUFA (polyunsaturated fat), particularly long-chain omega-3 PUFA and fibre.

Fast forward to the present day, and she is now the proud owner of Healthy Foods & Drinks, located about a 10-minute walk from the Enabling Village.

According to Liza, the business is currently doing fine.

When asked how she manages to balance both roles as caregiver and business owner, she said: “In my mind, I had to rationalise what I needed to do to care for William and manage the business at the same time.”

She makes it a point to close the shop on weekends so she can spend time with William.

More than just a salad shop owner

Besides running the salad shop, Liza also conducts workshops for stroke survivors.

Such workshops incorporate techniques from occupational therapy, allowing participants to practice their fine motor skills.

In January, she hosted an adaptive yusheng workshop for Chinese New Year where participants created a yusheng tailored to their needs — swapping traditional ingredients with soft-textured fruits and boiled vegetables for easier handling and consumption.

“I hoped to encourage and motivate the stroke survivors through the workshop, and inject some festive mood into their lives,” Liza said excitedly.

Helping other stroke survivors apart from her husband has been extremely rewarding for Liza, who feels a sense of achievement in building their confidence.

A piece of advice for other caregivers

When asked what advice she would give to other caregivers, Liza said:

We must be strong and encourage the ones we are caring for.

Liza experienced this firsthand when she saw how her husband improved after joining the S3 community and activities.

William was in a wheelchair when he first joined S3 but he now no longer needs it — a tremendous change that she is thankful for.

To Liza, the S3 community is akin to a big family that is extremely loving.

She recalled that the staff were very helpful and patient during the Covid period when classes were online and she was having difficulty signing in.

She was particularly touched by the S3 counsellors who managed to get William to take part in the classes over time, despite him being very resistant initially.

Gradually, William started to look forward to the classes and activities, calling them his “hope and sustenance in his daily life.”

Finding the strength to carry on

Liza confided in MS News that she has been able to keep going day after day by establishing a clear schedule that she follows religiously.

A typical weekday will begin with her waking up to prepare for work at the salad shop.

At the same time, she will also brief William on his activities for the day.

She keeps her weekends free for her husband, typically starting with breakfast followed by a stroll with William.

Liza shared how she once had to comfort a friend who was also caring for her unwell significant other.

She told her friend back then: “Don’t worry, you can join S3 and sign him up for activities like calligraphy. You also need to be optimistic and be healthy to look after your husband.”

Liza hopes that William continues to get better over time and and for more people to prioritise their health.

Also read: Man behind viral VivoCity scuffle shares struggles as caregiver for brother with disability

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.