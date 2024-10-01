Wife pretends to be victim of fall after husband makes false report of her committing suicide, both charged

Husband & wife both make false report to SCDF after argument, she said she fell off building

A husband and wife both made a false report to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after a quarrel.

According to Shin Min Daily News, 24-year-old Ke Yijie (transliterated) had an argument with his wife at their home on the afternoon of 12 Nov 2022.

His wife, 23-year-old Chen Peiling (transliterated), said that she wanted a divorce, which Ke verbally agreed to.

During the argument, Chen also allegedly hinted that she would commit suicide. She then left the home shortly after the quarrel.

Using an app on his phone, Ke found out that his wife was near Block 304 Bukit Batok Street 31.

He then called the SCDF at 2.49pm and falsely reported that he saw a woman standing on the edge of the 12th floor of the block.

He did so to cause trouble for his wife.

Ke later messaged his wife, telling her about his lie to the SCDF and insinuating that he was trying to embarrass her.

To get back at him, Chen called the SCDF at 2.58pm and claimed that a woman had fallen off the same block and was injured.

She then waited for paramedics to arrive before pretending to be the victim of the ‘fall’. She then falsely reported to them that somebody had shoved her off the third floor.

The SCDF conveyed her to the National University Hospital. At 8pm the same day, she confessed to falsely reporting the incident.

Ke, on the other hand, only admitted his guilt to the police on 4 Oct 2023.

Wife gets 4 charges including for alleged Carousell scam

Ke was charged with providing false information to a public servant. The court sentenced him to one week in jail.

Chen faced two counts of the same crime and two other charges on top of that.

One charge claims she knowingly provided her bank account details to others on 17 July 2023.

She also allegedly scammed someone for S$612 on Carousell on 16 Nov 2023 by pretending to have an Apple device on sale.

Chen’s case will go to a pre-trial conference on 3 Oct 2024, reports Shin Min Daily News.

