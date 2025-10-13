Man in China electrocuted while inspecting live wires, wife smashes oil drum on wires to save him

Wife saves man who was electrocuted while looking at live wires inside China shop

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Zhejiang, China, when a man was electrocuted while inspecting electrical wires at his breakfast shop.

According to a 6 Oct report by Taiwan’s SET News, CCTV footage captured the incident showing the man crying out in pain, urgently calling for the power to be cut.

His wife immediately grabbed a plastic oil drum and swung it against the live wires.

The first strike failed due to the force of the current, but her second hit successfully interrupted the electricity, freeing her husband.

Man sustains burns but survives getting electrocuted

The husband sustained burns to his right thumb and index finger but was not in a life-threatening condition, reported SET News.

Recalling the event afterwards, the man was still shaken, saying:

If she had been even ten seconds later, the consequences would have been unimaginable.

Netizens praise heroic wife

The rescue has since gone viral online, with netizens praising the wife’s quick thinking.

One commenter commended the wife’s quick and smart reaction to the incident.

Another noted that the current was weak, allowing the man to cry out and move despite electrocution. If the current had been stronger, he would have gone stiff instantly.

While he was lucky this time, one person highlighted the importance of a circuit breaker.

Featured image adapted from @人民日报 on Douyin and @四川观察 on Douyin.