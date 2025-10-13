Man in China electrocuted while inspecting live wires, wife smashes oil drum on wires to save him

Netizens praised the wife for her quick thinking, with some highlighting the importance of a circuit breaker.

By - 13 Oct 2025, 11:43 am

Wife saves man who was electrocuted while looking at live wires inside China shop

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Zhejiang, China, when a man was electrocuted while inspecting electrical wires at his breakfast shop.

According to a 6 Oct report by Taiwan’s SET News, CCTV footage captured the incident showing the man crying out in pain, urgently calling for the power to be cut.

His wife immediately grabbed a plastic oil drum and swung it against the live wires.

Source: @四川观察 on Douyin

The first strike failed due to the force of the current, but her second hit successfully interrupted the electricity, freeing her husband.

Man sustains burns but survives getting electrocuted

The husband sustained burns to his right thumb and index finger but was not in a life-threatening condition, reported SET News.

Source: @四川观察 on Douyin

Recalling the event afterwards, the man was still shaken, saying:

If she had been even ten seconds later, the consequences would have been unimaginable.

Netizens praise heroic wife

The rescue has since gone viral online, with netizens praising the wife’s quick thinking.

One commenter commended the wife’s quick and smart reaction to the incident.

Translation: This wife reacted so quickly, really smart!
Source: Douyin

Another noted that the current was weak, allowing the man to cry out and move despite electrocution. If the current had been stronger, he would have gone stiff instantly.

Translation: The current was weak, so he could still cry out and move his legs. If the current had been stronger, he would have gone stiff instantly.
Source: Douyin

While he was lucky this time, one person highlighted the importance of a circuit breaker.

Translation: A circuit breaker is very important.
Source: Douyin

Featured image adapted from @人民日报 on Douyin and @四川观察 on Douyin.

