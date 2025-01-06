Man who handed S$10K winning 4D ticket to police notices evidence of tampering, warns public

Man who found S$10K 4D ticket notices tampering for winning number, informs police

The man who found and returned a winning 4D ticket noticed evidence of tampering.

Previously, a 70-year-old factory worker found several lottery tickets left on a bus headed towards Marsiling MRT station on 31 Dec.

Mr Wu (transliterated) noticed that one such ticket had the number ‘6667’ for 29 Dec.

The four-digit number won first prize that day, with winnings possibly as high as S$10,000.

Despite stumbling onto a metaphorical gold mine, Mr Wu handed the ticket to Toa Payoh Police Station the next day.

He hoped that the rightful owner could get their ticket back and collect their prize money.

Discovered ticket possibly fraudulent

The story took a turn, however, when Mr Wu contacted Shin Min Daily News on 5 Jan.

He had found out that the winning ticket had evidence of tampering.

In the provided photo, the final ‘7’ in ‘6667’ appeared like it had been pasted onto the ticket.

Mr Wu alleged being shocked at the discovery. He had not taken a closer look at the ticket due to reportedly not suspecting a counterfeit.

The elderly factory worker went to the police station to cancel his initial report. He filed a new police report over the possibly fraudulent winning ticket.

Following this report, Shin Min also took down their first web article about the discovery of the lottery tickets.

Mr Wu said he would be more careful following this incident.

Additionally, he warned the public to be more cautious when stumbling upon winning lottery tickets.

Such scams usually involve the scammer selling the ‘winning’ ticket to the victim at a low cost.

