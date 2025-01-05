Elderly factory worker finds 4D lottery ticket winning S$10K, hopes to return it to owner

Elderly factory worker finds 4D lottery ticket winning S$10K

On 31 Dec, a 70-year-old factory worker found a 4D lottery ticket on a bus and later discovered that it won the jackpot prize of S$10,000.

Mr Wu told Shin Min Daily that he took bus route 925 to Marsiling MRT station at around 5pm when he found several lottery tickets left on a seat near the middle.

When he picked them up, he realised that one of them was purchased on 29 Dec and had won the first prize that day.The lottery stub had the set of numbers “6777” which, according to Singapore Lottery Company records, won the first prize on 29 Dec which can be as high as S$10,000.

Factory worker hands winning lottery ticket to police

“I also buy 4D lottery, so I always pay special attention to the numbers drawn, so I remember the first prize number of the day, and I will know I won the prize as soon as I see it,” said Mr Wu.

Additionally, he had the habit of picking up lottery tickets he saw on the roadside, but this was the first time he found a winning ticket.

Since many people got off the bus at the time, Mr Wu did not notice who was sitting on the seat where he found the tickets.

Instead, he surrendered the ticket stub to Toa Payoh Police Station the next day.

“I just hope that the other party will collect the prize money after seeing the news, and then have a good year with the prize money,” Mr Wu expressed.

According to the Shin Min Daily report, the owner may be traced based on the numbers on the other ticket stubs Mr Wu found.

Mr Wu also made a report at Yew Tee Police Station on 3 Jan, thinking the owner might live near Marsiling,

Claiming another person’s prize money may lead to 10 years’ jail

When asked if he had ever thought of keeping the money, Mr Wu said that it did not belong to him and that he would feel uneasy if he were to claim it.

“Rather than living in uneasiness, it’s better to return it to the owner,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, a senior lawyer named Zhu Shisheng also told the Chinese Daily that keeping lottery tickets found and claiming the prize money may lead to up to 10 years in jail for fraud.

Mr Wu also said he bought lottery tickets for many years before winning the first prize in 2021, which was why he hopes to return the tickets to the owner.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News