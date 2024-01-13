Wisma Atria Japanese Eatery Closes After 17 Years In Food Republic, Last Day Was 31 Dec

Japanese Eatery Koh Grill & Sushi Bar In Wisma Atria Closes Down, Premises Now Vacant

As Japanese food can be rather pricey for the average Singaporean, discerning ones will only pay for quality.

Thus, for a Japanese restaurant to survive 17 years in our competitive F&B scene it must be quite beloved indeed.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean it’ll last forever, as proven by Koh Grill & Sushi Bar in Wisma Atria which has closed permanently.

Its last day was 31 Dec 2023.

Wisma Atria Japanese restaurant

The closure was announced by Food Republic, on whose premises the restaurant was located.

In a Facebook post on Friday (12 Jan), the food court operator said Koh Grill & Sushi Bar had ceased operations at their location in Wisma Atria.

It had been running for 17 years there, they added.

They acknowledged that many customers had “shared golden memories” with the eatery, and thanked fans for their support over the years.

Looking forward, the unit will house an “exciting new Japanese dining concept”, Food Republic teased.

Unit now surreally empty

Photos posted of the former restaurant on Google Maps revealed a surreal sight.

Usually bustling with customers, the premises were now empty, with no more tables and chairs. Everything that wasn’t nailed down behind the counter had seemingly also been cleared.

While the Koh Grill & Sushi Bar signage had not been taken down yet, the vacant unit was cordoned off from the public.

A sign displayed on the counter simply said, “Sorry. We are closed.”

Wisma Atria Japanese closes on 31 Dec

Although no reason was given for the restaurant’s closure, we do know that its last day was 31 Dec, thanks to a netizen who ate there that day.

In a Facebook post, he said he visited Koh Grill & Sushi Bar because his sister treated him to dinner, then found out it was their last day of operations.

From a photo he shared, a decent crowd could be seen queuing up to eat there even though no advance warning of the closure was publicly given.

Another customer who posted on 30 Dec said he was sad that it would be the last time he ate there before their closure.

He added that he loved the restaurant as it served the “best Japanese food in Singapore” at “very reasonable prices”.

Restaurant drew long queues for its food

Indeed, Koh Grill & Sushi Bar was foremost for Japanese cuisine in many Singapore diners’ hearts, still drawing long queues last year despite having been around for such a long time.

Most of them were there for its signature Shiok Maki, a fusion maki roll that contained aburi salmon and ebiko roe.

Creamy, cheesy sauce was then tantalisingly dribbled on top, resulting in a deliciously rich dish.

Other delights included their Japanese skewers and garlic egg fried rice.

Leaving a hole in Japanese food scene

The closure of Koh Grill & Sushi Bar certainly leaves a hole in our Japanese food scene.

Judging from their longevity, Singaporeans were obviously not done yet with the restaurant.

Let’s hope they reopen in some form or other soon.

