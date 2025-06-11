92-year-old woman in China does 200 push-ups & 100 sit-ups daily, claims exercise brought health benefits

92-year-old woman surprises public by doing 200 push-ups & 100 sit-ups daily

While many young people struggle to complete even 20 push-ups, a 92-year-old woman in China does 200 push-ups and 100 sit-ups daily, saying exercise helps her stay healthy.

Earlier this month, the woman surnamed Li went viral for sharing longevity tips at a Yao Ethnic Minority Medicine Festival in central Hunan province.

She said she insists on doing 200 push-ups every day, even though her form might not be perfect.

Exercises keep her agile despite old age

During an interview with South China Morning Post, Mdm Li performed 100 sit-ups on her bed and 200 push-ups on the floor.

She also showed off her skills with the hula hoop.

In addition to exercising, Mdm Li said she bathes her feet in hot water every evening, claiming it helps alleviate leg cramps.

She said exercise has benefited her health, claiming she remains supple and agile despite her age. “My hair turned white many years ago, but some of it turned black recently,” she shared.

After decades of working as a kindergarten teacher, Mr Li shared that her exercises were inspired by children’s movements.

Netizens stunned by her fitness

Netizens expressed surprise upon learning about her fitness.

Some pointed out that they were not even as fit when they were at a young age.

Also read: 79-year-old grandma in China goes viral for gym workouts, says she trains 5 times a week



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post.