92-year-old woman in Turkey has 63 stones removed from stomach & intestines, including 5 fist-sized pieces

Doctors remove 63 stones from woman’s stomach & intestines following severe abdominal pain

A 92-year-old woman in Turkey was found to have 63 stones lodged in her stomach and intestines following a bout of stomachache.

On 5 Feb, the woman, identified as Ms Ayi (name transliterated from Chinese), started experiencing severe abdominal pain and vomiting and was rushed to the hospital due to her worsening condition.

Initial examinations detected a foreign object in her small intestine, prompting doctors to transfer her to a larger hospital for further evaluation.

Scans revealed multiple stones in her digestive tract, with tests confirming that a 4cm stone had caused complete intestinal obstruction, which is a life-threatening condition.

The blockage had also caused tissue damage, making emergency surgery necessary.

63 stones & foreign objects removed from stomach

During a two-hour operation, doctors removed the damaged section of Ayi’s intestines and repaired the affected areas.

According to Oriental Daily Malaysian News, they also extracted a shocking 63 stones and foreign objects from her stomach and intestines, including:

28 date pits

35 olive pits

Five fist-sized stones

Woman had habit of swallowing seeds while eating

Ayi later admitted to having a habit of swallowing date and olive pits while eating.

Over time, she struggled to consume even bread or water, describing a sensation as if “everything was stuck in her throat”.

Doctors explained that these seeds are indigestible and can accumulate in the digestive tract, leading to symptoms such as nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and eventually, obstruction of the intestines.

Also read: Woman in China has stomach & 5kg of undigested food removed after chronic overeating



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily Malaysian News and Amazon, for illustrative purposes only.