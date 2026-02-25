Woman in M’sia detained after eating & drinking during TikTok livestream in Ramadan

Woman detained for eating and drinking openly during TikTok livestream in Ramadan

A 27-year-old woman in Malaysia has been arrested for allegedly disrespecting the month of Ramadan by eating and drinking openly during a TikTok livestream.

The Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) said the woman was detained at about 12pm on Tuesday (24 Feb) at her home in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, to have her statement recorded.

She is being investigated under Section 50 of the Negeri Sembilan Syariah Criminal Enactment 1992 for allegedly insulting or disparaging Islam.

Ate and drank during live broadcast

JHEAINS director Datuk Mohd Asri Abdullah said the department took serious note of a TikTok video that went viral on Monday (23 Feb), which allegedly showed a Muslim woman eating and drinking during Ramadan.

Investigations found that she conducted a live broadcast at about 6.45pm on Sunday (22 Feb), during which she interacted with her followers.

@xtra_my Satu siaran langsung di TikTok mencuri perhatian apabila seorang wanita dilihat minum dan makan pada waktu siang ketika bulan Ramadan ini. Individu berkenaan menjelaskan bahawa dia sedang berpantang, namun tindakan mempamerkan perkara tersebut secara terbuka tetap mengundang pelbagai reaksi netizen. #fyp #xtra #wanita #takpuasa #sensitiviti Sumber: sfeaqsra P/s: Video ini bukan milik XTRA dan kredit telah diberikan kepada pemilik asal. Jika anda ingin kami menurunkan video tersebut, sila hantarkan DM kepada kami dengan segera. Terima kasih! ♬ original sound – XTRA – XTRA

“During the live broadcast, the individual was found to have openly eaten and drunk,” he said in a statement on Wednesday (25 Feb).

Woman claims she was in postpartum confinement

The video drew widespread criticism online. She reportedly responded to various user comments, including some made in a sarcastic tone.

In the video, she allegedly admitted that she was not fasting and stated that she was in postpartum confinement.

Under Islamic law, certain individuals are exempt from fasting during Ramadan if fasting would be harmful or impractical.

These exemptions include those who are ill, travelling, menstruating, pregnant, breastfeeding, or experiencing post-natal bleeding after childbirth.

Datuk Mohd Asri advised the public, particularly Muslims, to be mindful of religious sensitivities and to respect the holy month of Ramadan by observing proper conduct in accordance with Islamic teachings.

He added that JHEAINS remains committed to ensuring that matters concerning Muslims in Negeri Sembilan are handled in an orderly and prudent manner, in line with Islamic law and the laws in force.

