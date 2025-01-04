Woman in M’sia beaten with TV over alleged affair, nearly had chilli smeared on private parts

Woman in Malaysia beaten up by 5 others over alleged affair

A 36-year-old woman in Tawau, Malaysia was attacked by five women on Monday (30 Dec) after being accused of having an affair with one of the suspect’s husbands.

She was also threatened with scissors to her face, repeatedly hit with a television, and almost had chilli smeared on her private parts.

Victim hit with TV & nearly had chilli inserted into private parts

District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jasmin Hussin confirmed receiving a report from the victim at 4.41pm on Wednesday (1 Jan).

The victim claimed in her report that the incident occurred at 11am. She was about to enter her vehicle at the parking lot when she found that all four tyres of her Proton X50 were flat.

Shortly after, she was approached by five women who then attacked and beat her, reports Harian Metro.

Two suspects allegedly punched and struck the victim’s face and body with their hands and a television, while another pulled and cut her hair, threatening her with a pair of scissors.

One suspect also brought chilli and attempted to insert it into her private parts, according to the New Strait Times (NST).

The assault left her bleeding in her right eye and with bruises on her face, arms, and thighs. She also suffered from chest pain, and breathing difficulties.

The fight was broken up by the victim’s brother, who arrived at the scene shortly after, AC Jasmin said.

Additionally, the victim claimed that her jewellery — consisting of a gold bracelet and a pair of earrings worth an estimated RM4,000 (S$1,217) — went missing and was believed to have been taken by one of the suspects.

5 suspects arrested by police

Further investigations revealed that the victim, a single mother and online cosmetic seller, knew a man from the same village and had been in a romantic relationship with him for about a month.

“The incident was caused by accusations that the victim was a homewrecker. However, the victim claimed she was unaware that her boyfriend was married,” he explained.

The five suspects — comprising of two locals and three Indonesians, aged between 16 and 62 — have been arrested by local police.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Deliveryman in S’pore stabs colleague over suspected affair with girlfriend, gets 4 years and 4 months in jail



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Majoriti.