‘Buy 4D & TOTO liao la’: Woman had to change buses along expressway after ride broke down on PIE

Woman shares experience of hopping off and on buses along PIE road shoulder

A woman’s casual bus ride turned into a novel experience after her bus broke down on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), forcing passengers to walk along the road shoulder to board a replacement bus.

Bus breaks down on expressway

The Original Poster (OP) shared a video of the incident on 12 Jan in a TikTok post, where she documented the unexpected turn of events during her commute.

The video showed passengers walking along the shoulder of the expressway after the bus broke down.

The text overlay in the video humorously read, “Buy 4D and TOTO liao la!” reflecting the OP’s surprise at the bizarre situation.

According to the OP, it was the first time she had experienced a bus breakdown on the expressway, and the need to change buses on the shoulder was a completely new experience.

Still reached her destination on time

The original poster (OP) explained that she had not taken a bus to town in a long time and had alighted at the wrong stop.

After hopping onto bus service 190, things took an unexpected turn when that bus broke down on the expressway.

Footage from the OP’s video showed passengers walking along the road shoulder as they made their way to another bus service 190 waiting near the Exit 22 signage.

Despite the inconvenience, the OP said she made it to her training session on time.

She shared in her post caption, “What an experience,” adding that the incident was a reminder of why she always makes sure to prepare ahead of time.

Netizens joke about buying 4D

The video quickly gained attention online, with viewers reacting to the rarity of being asked to change buses on an expressway.

Many shared the OP’s sentiments, agreeing that the situation was so unique it was worth playing 4D or Toto.

One user even jokingly asked for the licence plate number of the bus involved, but the OP admitted she had forgotten to note it down.

Another commenter shared that bus breakdowns were supposedly a more common occurrence in the 1970s.

MS News has reached out to the OP and SMRT for more information.

