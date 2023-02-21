S’porean Woman Disappointed With Birthday Cake Design From Carousell Baker, Artwork Was Also Off-Centre

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Woman Dissatisfied With Cake From Carousell Baker

Online shopping is a practice that has grown common in the past few years. While convenient, the products we receive may sometimes fall far below our expectations.

This was the case recently when a woman ordered a cake from Carousell. It arrived looking different from what she expected, leaving her baffled.

Posting about her experience online after someone else complained about the vendor, she warned others not to approach the same seller.

However, the post has been taken down at press time.

Woman on Carousell orders cake with husky design

Posting to Facebook, the OP shared that she had ordered a S$45 cake with the design of a husky from Carousell.

The image on the cake was supposed to be an exact replica of one from her phone.

Unfortunately, it arrived looking rather different than what she had expected.

With the image of the canine not centred properly, and the husky looking rather misshapen, it’s easy to guess why.

“It was really disappointing since it was a birthday cake,” she added, stating that she had requested to leave feedback but the seller allegedly never responded to her.

The OP also claimed that there was a delay in the delivery of the cake. However, it would have been less of a concern if the cake “turned out acceptable,” she pointed out.

Baker slammed for quality of artwork

Her post has since gained quite a few comments, many slamming the seller for the quality of the cake.

The majority of users agreed that the OP had not gotten her money’s worth.

One netizen also pointed out that there seemed to be an issue with the seller’s pricing.

Others labelled the seller’s service as “dishonest” and a “joke”, levelling harsh criticisms at them.

Carousell reviews of baker are largely positive

A look at the seller’s page, however, reveals that they have a rather high rating of 4.8 out of 5. Somehow, every review appears positive.

Several reviews praised their service, stating that they were extremely accommodating and friendly.

They also reported being satisfied with the quality of the pastries they had received.

MS News has reached out to the seller and the OP for more information.

