American woman in India found chained to tree in jungle, claims husband left her there

Woman in India found chained to tree by local shepherds

On 27 July, a 50-year-old American woman was found chained to a tree in a forest in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, India.

The Sindhudurg district is approximately 450km away from Mumbai. According to news reports, local shepherds first heard her cries for help.

They then alerted authorities who rescued the woman and found several documents on her person.

These include a copy of her US passport and an ID card with an address in Tamil Nadu.

CBS News reported that the woman was identified as Lalita Kayi Kumar.

She left in jungle for 40 days without food or water

Ms Lalita was first taken to a hospital in Sindhudurg before getting transferred to Goa Medical College for advanced treatment.

Based on images and footage shared by Indian news outlets, she appeared to be in an emaciated state, having not eaten for days.

Doctors who treated Ms Lalita said that she suffers from psychiatric problems. Medical prescriptions were also found in her possession, reported The Indian Express.

While in the hospital, Ms Kumar wrote a note explaining what had happened to her.

“Husband tied me to a tree in the forest and said I would die there,” she scribbled on a notepad while being surrounded by several medical personnel at the hospital.

She also mentioned that she went 40 days without food or water and that an injection for severe psychosis left her with a locked jaw.

Police conduct search for her husband

NDTV reported that though Ms Lalita’s Indian visa had expired, she has lived in India for the past ten years.

After her allegations against her husband, known only as Satish, the police have filed an attempted murder case.

“We registered an attempt to murder case on 30 July,” said a police inspector to CBS News. “Officers have very little information about her husband right now.”

A police team has also gone to Tamil Nadu in search of her husband, as Ms Lalita’s ID card suggested an address in the state.

While the police noted that they are in contact with the US embassy in India, the latter has declined comment.

Investigations are ongoing.

