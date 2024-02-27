Man’s decomposing body found hanging from railing next to CTE, reportedly dead for 2 days

Man’s decomposing body found hanging from railing beside CTE near Ang Mo Kio

On Monday (26 Feb), a 36-year-old’s decomposing body was found hanging from a railing beside Central Expressway (CTE).

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man had been dead for about two days, going by the degree of decomposition.

Incident took place in a narrow and secluded walkway

The police have ruled out homicide based on preliminary investigations.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was found along a secluded sliproad leading to CTE and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

The residential block nearest to the site of the incident was reportedly Block 560 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

On Monday (26 Feb) morning, contractors happened to be patrolling the area as part of their annual inspection.

Halfway through their inspection, the contractors discovered a pair of feet protruding from the bushes.

The employees shared that the deceased’s body could have remained undiscovered for a longer time if not for their inspection that day.

As the body was hidden between a fence and surrounding trees, it would also be difficult for passing vehicles to notice the corpse.

Man reportedly died for 2 days

One of the contractors told Shin Min Daily that there was a foul odour emanating from the corpse.

Based on the degree of decomposition, he estimated that the man had been dead for about two days.

His body was also infested with insects and worms.

From an image seen by Shin Min Daily News, a ligature was tied around the deceased’s neck and attached to the railing of the fence.

The police confirmed that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at about 11.50am on Monday (26 Feb).

Medical personnel from Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) pronounced the 36-year-old dead at the scene.

To retrieve the body which was hanging from an elevated position, SCDF officers also had to cut down trees within a two-metre radius.

Investigations are ongoing.

