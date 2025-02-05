Woman sues gynae for childbirth injury that led to faecal matter passing through her vagina

Lawyers argue case in court

The woman’s lawyer, Mr Cumara Kamalacumar, argued that the injury could have been prevented if Dr Khoo had performed an emergency caesarean section (C-section) instead of proceeding with a vaginal delivery.

However, Dr Khoo’s defence, represented by Senior Counsel Kuah Boon Theng, contended that the tear subsequently breaking down and developing into a fistula was not a result of any negligence by the doctor.

Ms Kuah said Dr Khoo dealt with the tear appropriately and the woman was able to receive timely treatment from the appropriate specialists.

Each side is calling an obstetrics and gynaecology expert and a colorectal expert to testify for the trial.

A timeline of events

The woman was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital shortly after midnight on 2 May 2020.

By 9pm that evening, her cervix was still barely dilated. According to the woman, the doctor widened her cervix with his fingers, which caused her to go into labour.

However, by 7.30am the following morning, she was only dilated to 4cm. She then messaged the doctor, mentioning that her mother had faced a similar issue and had required an emergency C-section.

At about 9.20am, the woman claims that the doctor examined her and recommended the procedure, which she consented to. However, the doctor disagrees, stating that he only discussed the possibility of a C-section.

According to the woman, after the nurse left the delivery suite, the doctor manually dilated her cervix to 10cm.

Upon the nurse’s return, the doctor allegedly instructed her to cancel the C-section and prepare for a vaginal delivery.

The doctor denies this, asserting that he did not perform any procedures on the woman’s cervix.

A nurse instructed the woman to begin pushing. Around 10.30am, the doctor returned to the delivery suite and was informed by the nurses that the baby was crowning. The baby was delivered at 10.35am.

Experienced faecal discharge from vagina

According to Dr Khoo, he had informed the woman of a small tear that required repair before he proceeded to stitch it.

However, the woman claims she was not informed of the tear and believed that the stitching was a standard part of the post-delivery procedure.

She was discharged on 4 May, but by the evening of 5 May, the woman contacted the doctor, reporting faecal discharge from her vagina.

The following morning, the doctor diagnosed her with a rectovaginal fistula and referred her to a colorectal specialist.

Her condition worsened that day, prompting a visit to the Singapore General Hospital’s A&E department. She was eventually able to undergo repair surgery at SGH on 28 October 2020.

The woman is now seeking compensation for loss of future earnings, reduced earning capacity, future medical expenses, and punitive damages.

