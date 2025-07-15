Woman in China falls into coma after sunbathing for 2 hours, believed it would ‘cure illness’

Woman hospitalised after sunbathing for 2 hours at noon, requires brain surgery

A 67-year-old woman in Zhejiang, China, fell into a coma and later required emergency brain surgery after sunbathing for two hours at noon in hopes of improving her health.

According to China’s news outlet Fast Technology, the woman, Ms Wang (name transliterated), believed a common folk remedy that sunbathing the back could “expel dampness and cure illness”.

Woman sunbathes in temperatures exceeding 40°C

Acting on this belief, Ms Wang, a retiree, lay face down on a concrete floor during peak heat on Saturday (12 July). The ground temperatures reportedly exceeded 40°C.

Shortly after returning indoors, she collapsed and lost consciousness, prompting her family to rush her to the hospital.

Doctors diagnosed her with a ruptured brain aneurysm, a life-threatening condition that leads to bleeding inside the brain.

She underwent emergency craniotomy to remove the accumulated blood. However, she remained in a coma following the procedure.

Suffers cognitive impairment

While emergency surgery saved Ms Wang’s life, she suffered from brain swelling, hydrocephalus (buildup of fluid inside the brain), and serious lung infections during recovery.

Over time, with further surgery, sensory stimulation (such as playing familiar music), and physiotherapy, she slowly regained partial mobility and speech.

However, she continues to suffer from cognitive impairments, including memory loss and complete dependence on caregivers for daily needs.

Extreme heat can cause ruptures in brain arteries

According to a local Chinese report, cerebral aneurysms are undetectable bulges in brain arteries that can burst without warning. Extreme heat causes blood pressure spikes, which may trigger these ruptures.

Additionally, elderly individuals are especially vulnerable to heatstroke due to impaired sweat gland function.

Prolonged sun exposure also causes dehydration, which thickens the blood and increases the risk of stroke or heart attack.

Doctors have since issued strong warnings against the belief that sunbathing can “sweat out illness”.

It is advised that elderly individuals should avoid extreme heat, stay hydrated, and seek medical attention when facing any health issue.

