Woman in Japan dates more than 300 men over 10 years, looks for partner with S$84K annual income

Woman dates 300 men over 10 years in search of ideal partner

In her hunt for the perfect partner, a woman in Japan dated more than 300 men over the span of 10 years.

During that process, she refined her standards and eventually settled on wanting a handsome man who makes at least ¥10 million a year (S$84,440).

According to Nikkan Spa!, the woman, who goes by @healthy359 on X, began her journey when she was 22.

She occasionally shares her dating adventures on the platform, where she has about 3,000 followers.

Wanted to build a lively family

Growing up in a lively household in Chubu, the woman was inspired to build a similar family.

Seeing her friends get married young, the woman felt envious and so registered for a dating service.

Since moving to Tokyo as a college student, she has tried out various marriage agencies and matchmakers.

“Originally, I didn’t think about things like annual income,” she said.

However, after dating many men, her expectations for them grew.

At first, the woman was simply looking for someone she could share a conversation with.

While she initially felt attracted to older men, she switched to younger men as she approached her mid-30s.

She said she often searches for men under 35, but those men are often looking for women in their 20s.

As a result, she is often ignored.

Claims that some men lie on matchmaking apps

At the moment, the woman mainly finds partners through a matchmaking agency.

Even though applicants must submit proof of their income and their marital status, she says some of the men she met found loopholes.

One man she met told her that he listed his income as ¥10 million annually (S$84,440), but was actually unemployed.

However, he justified himself by saying that he had sold land last year, so he was not technically lying.

There were also men who said they were employed at the time they submitted their application, but had quit since.

One other thing she mentioned men lie about is their height.

She would often meet men listed at 175cm who would barely pass for 170cm.

Her social media activities scare some men off

While a fair share of her dating results in her rejecting the men, the woman has also faced rejection.

As she frequently posts about her dating experiences on X, some of the men she dated accused her of not being very serious about finding a partner.

Her clear goal of building a family has also scared men off.

The woman recalled meeting a man who fit exactly what she wanted, but when she mentioned her family and that he would become a “son-in-law” the man became distant.

“I don’t think my parents would approve,” she recalled him saying.

Nonetheless, she says the journey to find someone has been enriching in its own right.

As someone who often just goes between home and the office, the woman says that dating has brought her new experiences.

“If I was only working, there are stories I wouldn’t hear and a world I wouldn’t know about,” she says.