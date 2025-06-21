23-year-old woman in China dies of drug allergy at clinic during treatment for sore throat

Woman in China dies of a drug allergy after being put on a drip at a clinic

A trip to a clinic for a sore throat turned fatal for a 23-year-old woman in China, who ended up dying during the treatment.

Her cause of death was a drug allergy, reported Taiwanese portal CTWant.

Woman dies at China clinic after going there for throat discomfort

According to the woman’s mother, Madam He (transliterated from Mandarin), her daughter went to a clinic in Jiangsu province on the evening of 25 April as she felt discomfort in her throat.

After conducting a simple examination, the doctor prescribed her a treatment plan and put her on an intravenous drip.

However, just two minutes later the young woman began to feel tightness in her chest and vomited shortly after, then lost consciousness.

When paramedics arrived, they found no signs of life and pronounced her dead.

Woman in China dies from shock due to drug allergy

An autopsy found that the woman had died from shock due to a drug allergy, her family claimed.

The Kunshan Municipal Health Commission confirmed that the deceased was allergic to a substance named lincomycin.

However, testing was not mandatory before using the drug on patients.

On 12 June, autopsy results revealed that the deceased had indeed died of drug-induced anaphylactic shock, reported Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News.

Further investigation is being conducted to determine the extent of the clinic’s responsibility.

Family files lawsuit against clinic

Nevertheless, Mdm He accused the clinic of negligence. The family has since filed a lawsuit against it.

The authorities have also ordered the clinic to suspend its operations in the meantime.

Both parties had agreed to hire a third party to conduct a judicial appraisal, and mediation between both parties was arranged, but to no avail.

